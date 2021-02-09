LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW – 09/02/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:10:56 — 299.7MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ DESPERFECTO (Concepcion, Chili) « Quanta Gerra » from « Quanta Gerra » EP (2018)
2/ DRILL (Philadelphia, US) « Rx » from « This is not Drill » Tape (2019)
3/ BÉRURIER NOIR (Paris, France) « Ainsi squattent-ils » from « Souvent Fauché, Toujours Marteau » LP (1989)
4/ BLACK FLAG (Hermosa Beach, US) « Nervous Breakdown » from « Nervous Breakdown » EP (1979)
5/ DROPDEAD (Providence, US) « Book of Hate » from « Dropdead 2020 » LP (2020)
6/ DSM (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Open your Eyes » from « The Stronger we stand » Demo (1998)
7/ TAQBIR (Tanger, Maroc) « Al-Zuki Akbar » from « Demo » (2021)
8/ DOGMA (Ottawa, Canada) « New World » from « s/t » LP (2020)
9/ APOSTLES (London, UK) « Tomorrow belongs to us » from split EP w/Anathema (2019)
10/ ANATHEMA (London, UK) « Our World » from split EP w/Apostles (2019)
11/ KRIGSHOT (Örebro, Suède) « Asen Skabort » from « Maktmiss brukare » LP (1999)
12/ NEUROSIS (Oakland, US) « Under the Surface » from « Time of Grace » LP (1999)
13/ STREETKUNT (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Totality » from « Shit Kunts, Shit Times » CDr (2006)
14/ STICKY FILTH (New Plymouth, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Weep Woman Weep » from « Archives» CD (2001)
15/ STAGGER (Philadelphia, US) « You tear me up (Buzzcocks) » from « Abuse of Power » Tape (2020)
16/ NIGHTWATCHERS (Toulouse, France) « J’ai peur (Bérurier Noir) » from V/A « Quarantaines Vol.2 » (2021)
17/ ESKORBUTO (Santurtzi, Espagne) « El Infiermo es demasiado dulce » from « Los Demenciales Chicos acelerados » LP (1987)
18/ GOVERNMENT ISSUE (Washington DC, US) « Plain to see » from « Boycott Stabb Complete Session » LP (2010)
19/ RÉSILIENCE (Saint-Etienne, France) « WTF » Unreleased.
20/ POUPOUILLE ORKESTRA (Saint-Etienne, France) « Action Directe » Unreleased.
21/ JOBBYKRUST (Belfast, Irlande) « Absent » from « The Descent of Man» LP (1997)
22/ ACCIDENTE (Madrid, Espagne) « Colze a Colze » from « Canibal » LP (2020)
23/ SIN DIOS (Madrid, Espagne) « Casa Ocupada, Casa Encantada » from split LP w/ Tarzan… (1991)
24/ BROKEN (Rostrenen, France) « Summertime 2013 » Unreleased. (2013)
25/ DUB KENNEDYS (Concepcion, Chili) « Vacaciones en Cambodia » (2014)
26/ THE JESUS & MARY CHAIN (East Kilbride, Écosse) « Teenage Lust » from « Honey’s Dead » LP (1992)
27/ DOOM (Birmingham, UK) « Dig your Grave « from « The Greatest Invention » LP (1993)
28/ THE DAGDA (Dublin, Irlande) « An Endless Betrayal » from « s/t » LP (2006)
29/ TORSO (Oakland, US) « Home Wrecked » from « Home Wrecked EP » EP (2021)
30/ LUMPEN (Barcelona, Espagne) « Tribus a la Calle » from « Desesperacion » EP (2020)
31/ M.A.Z.E. (Tokyo, Japon) « The Cobwebs » from « s/t » LP (2019)
32/ CRESS (Wigan,UK) « TV Screen » from « Monuments » LP (1997)
33/ FLUX OF PINK INDIANS (Hertfordshire, UK) « TV Dinner » from « Live Statement » LP (2002)
34/ LAST WORDS (US) « Waters » from Demo (2012)
35/ RUBBLE (Portland, US) « Justice » from « Parts per Million » EP (2020)