La France pue – 17/11/2020

Désolé-es mais en raison de problèmes techniques en-dehors de notre volonté, il manque une dizaine de minutes en fin d’émission (partie en italique)
Sorry, but due to technical reasons, something like 10 minutes are missing at the end of the show (italic part)
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2. POWER FACE (Stockholm, Suède) « Door Slammed Shut » from « Door Slammed Shut » EP (2020)
3/ SMUT (Los Angeles, US) « Sean Lim » from « First Kiss » LP (2020)
4/ CHOKEBORE (Honolulu, US) « A Taste for Bitters » from « A Taste for Bitters » LP (1996)
5/ SNUFF (London, UK) «Nick Northern » from « Demmamussabebonk » LP (1997)
6+7/ FY FAN (Malmö, Suède) « Levande Lik » + « Arbetslös, Inte Dum I Huvudet » from « s/t » EP (2007)
8/ HERATYS (Malmö, Suède) « Väärin » from « s/t » LP (2010)
9/ NETRA (Ieper, Belgique) « Contre Eux » from « …And then there’s nothing left » LP (2020)
10/ TURQUOISE (Paris, France) « Hantise de Vivre » from Upcoming EP (2020)
11/ ISS (North Carolina, US) « Elevator Shaft » from « Alles 3rd Gut » LP (2019)
12/ TAULARD (Grenoble, France) « Sombre et Inquiet » from Split 10 » w/Ultra Démon (2016)
13/ HIS HERO IS GONE (Memphis, US) « Like Weeds » from « Monument to Thieves » LP (1997)
14/ DEBRIS (Glasgow, Écosse) « See the Reality » from « Attrition » EP (1999)
15/ THE ASSASSINATORS (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Nar Voksne Leger » from « Demo 2006» EP (2006)
16/ NO HOPE FOR THE KIDS (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Rainy Day » from « s/t » LP (2003)
17/ MUTANT STRAIN (Charlotte, US) « Pt.1 : Born in Pain » from « s/t » LP (2020)
18/ VACANT (Tourinnes St Lambert, Belgique) « Fou de ce Monde » from « Quelle Chance ! » LP (2019)
19/ THE EX (Amsterdam, Hollande) « The Sky is Blue again » from « Disturbing Domestic Peace » LP (1980)
20/ MASSICOT (Genève, Suisse) « Sulca Kungs » from « Kratt » LP (2020)
21/ BIÈRE SOCIALE (Paris, France) « Jusqu’à Quand ? » from Demo (2007)
22/ RAZTRELIATT (France) « Halte » from « Demo » (2020)
23/ THE OBSERVERS (Portland, US) « Symbols, Slogans, Lies » from « So what’s left now ? » LP (2004)
24/ CLOROX GIRLS (Portland, US) « Don’t take your life » from « s/t » LP (2004)
25/ WAR ON WOMEN (Baltimore, US) « Milk & Blood » from « Wonderful Hell » LP (2020)
26+27/ FILOSO (Santiago de Queretaro, Mexique) « Ni Dios Ni Salva » + « Al Filo de las Palabras » from « La Verguenza de una Vida deliberadamente Malgastada » EP (2020)
28/ SOBERANIA PERSONAL (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « En Verdad es una Gran Verdad » from « Benditos Sean Muñecos Que Pegan » LP (1988)
29/ BLACKBALL (Raleigh, US) « Bone to Pick » from « s/t » EP (2016)
30/ LIFE’S A RIOT (Finlande) « Scared » from « s/t » EP (2001)
31/ NEWTOWN NEUROTICS (Harlow, UK) « No Respect » from « Beggars can be Choosers » LP (1983)
32/ SIGNAL LOST (Austin, US) « Deus Ex Machina » from « Children of the Wasteland » LP (2004)
33/ POWER IS POISON (Den Haag, Hollande) « Don’t let them steal your life » from Split w/G.B.O. EP (2007)
34/ KOLPEKA (Pays Basque) « Posturetas » from « s/t » EP (2020)
35/ CARRONA (Melbourne, Australie) « Santa Muerte » from « Lucha Necia » EP (2020)
36/ JUNTA (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Dystopolis » from « Dystopolis » LP (2018)
37/ SMOKE RINGS (Portland, US) « Boxes » from « s/t » Tape (2016)
38/ REACT (Harwinton, US) « Apropos » from « Deus Ex Machina » LP (2000)
39/ QUARANTINE (Écosse) « Boxers and Cords » from « Automatic Negative Thoughts » LP (1996)
40+41/ F.EMASCULTA (Plymouth, UK) « Little Green Men » + « Fire » from « Take Me Home -Discography » LP (2020)
42/ BOOTLICKER (Vancouver, Canada) « It’s Beautiful » from « How to Love Life » EP (2020)