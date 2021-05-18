La France pue – 18/05/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:59:50 — 109.7MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ EXILIO (Bogota, Colombie) « Mirame » from « s/t » Tape (2019)
2/ RIESGO (Chicago, US) « Lobxs » from « Demo MMXVIII » (2018)
3/ CITIZEN FISH (Bath, UK) « Feeding » from « Thirst » LP (1996)
4/ CULTURE SHOCK (Bath, UK) « Messed Up » from « Go Wild » LP (1987)
5/ CHIAROSCURO (Lille, France) « Le Bruit » from V/A « On Marche Encore Sous La Pluie » (2021)
6/ PEUR BLEUE (Lille, France) « Pourquoi ? » from V/A « On Marche Encore Sous La Pluie » (2021)
7/ GOLPE (Milano, Italie) « Propaganda » from « La Colpa È Solo Tua » LP (2021)
8/ CODIGO NEUROTICO (Barcelona, Espagne) from « s/t » EP (1983)
9/ ANGKOR WRACK (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Repent » from « Built to Kill » (2015)
10/ L.O.T.I.O.N. (New York, US) (2019) « I.C.B.M. » from « World War Web » (2019)
11/ THE SLITS (London, UK) « Typical Girl » from « Cut » LP (1979)
12/ HOLE (Los Angeles, US) « Teenage Whore » from « Pretty on the Inside » LP (1991)
13/ ASYLUM 343 (Lille, France) « Insomnia » from V/A « On Marche Encore Sous La Pluie » (2021)
14/ GUTTER (Lille, France) « Mirage » from V/A « On Marche Encore Sous La Pluie » (2021)
15/ DELETÄR (Saint-Etienne, France) « A la traîne » from V/A « Postponed Pleasure » (2021)
16/ PHANE (Vancouver, Canada) « What a Fucking Mess » from « s/t » LP (2021)
17/ KILLDOZER (Madison, US) « Going to the Beach » from « Snake Boy » LP (1985)
18/ WOMAN (New York, US) « When the wheel’s red » from « s/t » LP (2009)
19/ NOMEANSNO (Vancouver, Canada) « It’s catching up » from « Wrong » LP (1989)
20/ SPAZZ (Redwood City, US) « Gummo Love Theme » from « Gummo Soundtrack » (1997)
21/ SCARECROW (Raleigh, US) « Symptomatic » from « Demo » Tape (2018)
22/ WARTHOG (New York, US) « Coward » from « s/t » EP (2016)
23/ ATAQUE ZERO (Bogota, Colombie) « Asesinar » from V/A « La Masacre Continua » Tape (2021)
24/ UNIDAD IDEOLOGICA (Bogota, Colombie) « Guerra Y Negocio » from V/A « La Masacre Continua » Tape (2021)
25/ O.T.H. (Montpellier, France) « Mort de Rire » from « Sauvagerie » LP (1988)
26/ LES $HERIFF (Montpellier, France) « Aucune Importance » from « Pan ! » LP (1987)
27/ CHARLES BRONSON (DeKalb, US) « Silenced » from « s/t » LP (1995)
28/ TED DESTROYER (Grenoble, France) « Atomic Baby » from « Gibus 83 LP » (1983)
29/ PARALITIK WOODKTR (Grenoble, France) « First » from « Demo » Tape (1984)
30/ AXE RASH (Stockholm, Suède) « Gig Life » from « Contemporary Ass » EP (2021)
31/ UNDER 45 (Lyon, France) « Global Warning » from « Cancelled » LP (2021)
32/ RANIL (Iquitos, Pérou) « Muévete Mi Amor » from « Ysu Conjunto Tropical » LP (2020)
33/ LOS SHAPIS (Chupaca, Pérou) « El Aguajol » from « Los Autenticos » LP (1982)
34/ LES PROFS DE SKIDS (Grenoble, France) « Photophobia » from « In Tempore Sine Mora » LP (2019)
35/ ALARM (Grenoble, France) « Vie de Chien » from «Practice Room Tape » (2019)
36/ VIDRO (Stockholm, Suède) « Hunger » from split LP w/Cankro (2021)
37/ VIUDA (Gijon, Espagne) « Copla » from « s/t » EP (2021)