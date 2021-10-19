La France pue – 19/10/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:52:35 — 103.1MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)1/ THE MOOR (Vancouver, Canada) « Backbiter » from « From Smoke and Sorrow » LP (2021)
2/ CLOCK OF TIME (Berlin, Allemagne) « Sunk Cost » from « Pestilent Planet » LP (2020)
3/ COLLAPSED (Montreal, Canada) « To the Last Breath » from « s/t » LP (2021)
4/ ZERO AGAIN (Bristol, UK) « Tragedy Death Pain » from « Out of the Crooked Timber of Humanity » EP (2021)
5/ GRENZLINIE (Firenze, Italie) « My Curse » from split LP w/Matrak Attak (2019)
6/ MATRAK ATTAK (France) « Anno 2020 » from « What the Fuck is Under the Spotlight ? » LP (2021)
7/ GRIT (Dublin, Irlande) « Parazone » from « Shatterproof » LP (2021)
8/ HOUNDS OF WAR (New York, US) « Hounds of War » from « Rabid March » Tape (2021)
9/ ANTI-SEX (Mexico, Mexique) « Muerte » from « Un Mejor Futuro » EP (2017)
10/ PARALISIS PERMANENTE (Madrid, Espagne) « Unidos » from « Los Singles » LP (1984)
11/ KMKZ (Pologne) « Pycha » from « Sanctus Propaganda Sessions Vol.2 » LP (2021)
12/ HOMOMILITIA (Lodz, Pologne) « Odrzucam » from « s/t » LP (2020)
13/ I KNOW (Minsk, Belarus) «Восемь Часов (Eight Hours) » from « The End of Democracy » 10 » (2009)
14/ MIHOEN ! (Utrecht, Hollande) « Ik ben tegen zinloos gewerk » from split EP w/Seein’Red (2010)
15/ SMIRK (Los Angeles, US) « Staring at the Screens » from « s/t » EP (2021)
16+17/ SPY (Bay Area, US) « Afraid of Everything » + « Obtained under duress » from « Habitual Offender » EP (2021)
18/ CANAL IRREAL (Chicago, US) « Not Tomorrow » from « s/t » EP (2021)
19/ GENERACION SUICIDA (Los Angeles, US) « Dime Donde Estan » from « Regeneracion » LP (2021)
20/ INSTIGATORS (Dewsbury, UK) « Sucker Punch » from « Demo 1993 ’n’ Live » LP (2021)
21+22/ LOESCHEN (Zürich, Suisse) from « Pulverpunks Fuck Off » + « Together Ahead » from « s/t » EP (2021)
23/ SKITKIDS (Malmö, Suède) « Intro » + « Lycklig Idiot » from « Onna For Pleasure » LP (2004)
24/ STRAFPLANET (Graz, Autriche) « Servants of the People » from « Freizeitstress » LP (2018)
25+26/ LASCHET YOUTH (Berlin, Allemagne) « Laschet Youth » + « Neuarier (Reagan Youth) » from « s/t » EP (2021)
27/ HYSTERESE (Tübingen, Allemagne) « Call of the Void » from « s/t » LP (2021)
28/ VISIONS OF WAR (Liège, Belgique) « Global Damnation » from split LP w/Arrogant (2021)
29/ CLUSTER BOMB UNIT (Stuttgart, Allemagne) « Hyaene » from « Raw Punk Kommando » (2021)
30/ AMBER INN (US) « Leave with Dignity » from « All Roads lead to Home » LP (1997)
31/ OLD SCHOOL REDNECKS (Grèce) « Like a lie » from « s/t » EP (2014)
32/ NIGHTWATCHERS (Toulouse, France) « The White Fathers » from V/A « No Access No Peace » Tape (2021)
33/ KIAL ? (Bretagne, France) « Red Social » from V/A « No Access No Peace » Tape (2021)
34+35/ EJECUCION X (Barcelona, Espagne) « La Vida no Vale Nada » + « Bandera Roja y Negra » from « s/t » Demo (2021)
36/ BARAKA FACE JUNTA (Kolobrzeg, Pologne) « Obojetnie » from « Test Systemu » LP (2021)
37/ PINOCCHIO (New York, US) « Behind you » from « s/t » EP (2019)
38/ TURBO NEGRO (Oslo, Norvège) « Get it on » from « Apocalypse Dudes » LP (1998)
39/ KARTEL (New York, US) « Punaladas » from split EP w/Odio Social (2021)