    La France pue – 19/10/2021
    crust hardcore punk
    19 octobre 2021 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)1/ THE MOOR (Vancouver, Canada) « Backbiter » from « From Smoke and Sorrow » LP (2021)
    2/ CLOCK OF TIME (Berlin, Allemagne) « Sunk Cost » from « Pestilent Planet » LP (2020)
    3/ COLLAPSED (Montreal, Canada) « To the Last Breath » from « s/t » LP (2021)
    4/ ZERO AGAIN (Bristol, UK) « Tragedy Death Pain » from « Out of the Crooked Timber of Humanity » EP (2021)
    5/ GRENZLINIE (Firenze, Italie) « My Curse » from split LP w/Matrak Attak (2019)
    6/ MATRAK ATTAK (France) « Anno 2020 » from « What the Fuck is Under the Spotlight ? » LP (2021)
    7/ GRIT (Dublin, Irlande) « Parazone » from « Shatterproof » LP (2021)
    8/ HOUNDS OF WAR (New York, US) « Hounds of War » from « Rabid March » Tape (2021)
    9/ ANTI-SEX (Mexico, Mexique) « Muerte » from « Un Mejor Futuro » EP (2017)
    10/ PARALISIS PERMANENTE (Madrid, Espagne) « Unidos » from « Los Singles » LP (1984)
    11/ KMKZ (Pologne) « Pycha » from « Sanctus Propaganda Sessions Vol.2 » LP (2021)
    12/ HOMOMILITIA (Lodz, Pologne) « Odrzucam » from « s/t » LP (2020)
    13/ I KNOW (Minsk, Belarus) «Восемь Часов (Eight Hours) » from « The End of Democracy » 10 » (2009)
    14/ MIHOEN ! (Utrecht, Hollande) « Ik ben tegen zinloos gewerk » from split EP w/Seein’Red (2010)
    15/ SMIRK (Los Angeles, US) « Staring at the Screens » from « s/t » EP (2021)
    16+17/ SPY (Bay Area, US) « Afraid of Everything » + « Obtained under duress » from « Habitual Offender » EP (2021)
    18/ CANAL IRREAL (Chicago, US) « Not Tomorrow » from « s/t » EP (2021)
    19/ GENERACION SUICIDA (Los Angeles, US) « Dime Donde Estan » from « Regeneracion » LP (2021)
    20/ INSTIGATORS (Dewsbury, UK) « Sucker Punch » from « Demo 1993 ’n’ Live » LP (2021)
    21+22/ LOESCHEN (Zürich, Suisse) from « Pulverpunks Fuck Off » + « Together Ahead » from « s/t » EP (2021)
    23/ SKITKIDS (Malmö, Suède) « Intro » + « Lycklig Idiot » from « Onna For Pleasure » LP (2004)
    24/ STRAFPLANET (Graz, Autriche) « Servants of the People » from « Freizeitstress » LP (2018)
    25+26/ LASCHET YOUTH (Berlin, Allemagne) « Laschet Youth » + « Neuarier (Reagan Youth) » from « s/t » EP (2021)
    27/ HYSTERESE (Tübingen, Allemagne) « Call of the Void » from « s/t » LP (2021)
    28/ VISIONS OF WAR (Liège, Belgique) « Global Damnation » from split LP w/Arrogant (2021)
    29/ CLUSTER BOMB UNIT (Stuttgart, Allemagne) « Hyaene » from « Raw Punk Kommando » (2021)
    30/ AMBER INN (US) « Leave with Dignity » from « All Roads lead to Home » LP (1997)
    31/ OLD SCHOOL REDNECKS (Grèce) « Like a lie » from « s/t » EP (2014)
    32/ NIGHTWATCHERS (Toulouse, France) « The White Fathers » from V/A « No Access No Peace » Tape (2021)
    33/ KIAL ? (Bretagne, France) « Red Social » from V/A « No Access No Peace » Tape (2021)
    34+35/ EJECUCION X (Barcelona, Espagne) « La Vida no Vale Nada » + « Bandera Roja y Negra » from « s/t » Demo (2021)
    36/ BARAKA FACE JUNTA (Kolobrzeg, Pologne) « Obojetnie » from « Test Systemu » LP (2021)
    37/ PINOCCHIO (New York, US) « Behind you » from « s/t » EP (2019)
    38/ TURBO NEGRO (Oslo, Norvège) « Get it on » from « Apocalypse Dudes » LP (1998)
    39/ KARTEL (New York, US) « Punaladas » from split EP w/Odio Social (2021)

