    La France pue – 24/07/2020
    crust hardcore punk
    28 juillet 2020 | Pas de commentaire

    1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)

    2/ DYYM (Poznan, Pologne) « Jest Dyym » from « s/t » CD (2019)

    3/ MIRAZ (Warszawa, Pologne) « Zwiertzeta » from « Jestem Z Nia » LP (2018)

    4/ TACHE (Liège, Belgique) « Sur ma Machine » from « s/«t » LP (2018)

    5/ NEUROSIS (Oakland, US) « I can see You » from « The Eye of Every Storm » 2xLP (2004)

    6+7/ MEADOW BURIALS (Bath, UK) « Crossfire » + « Everything » from « The Modern Age » EP (2020)

    8+9/ DESTINAZIONE FINALE (Firenze, Italie) « Niente Rimane » + « Polvere Negli Occhi » from « In Bilico Nel Reale » LP (2019)

    10/ COLD MEAT (Perth, Australie) « Cinematic Fashion » from « Hot & Flustered » LP (2020)

    11/ BROKEN PRAYER (Chicago, US) « Good Dudes » from « Misanthropic aka Droid’s Blood » LP (2015)

    12/ PEDESTRIAN CROSSING (Saint-Etienne, France) « Boy’s Toys » from split EP w/Goofball (1999)

    13/ CONFLICT (London, UK) « They say that… » from « The Ungovernable Force » LP (1986)

    14/ LIQUIDS (Hammond, US) « When you were born you should have die » + « Enhance your body (with Pollution) » from « 100% Shit » Demo (2020)

    15/ VICIOUS IRENE (Gothenburg, Suède) « Deception » from « Sacrifice » LP (2019)

    16/ USA/MEXICO (Austin, US) « Matamaros » from « Matamaros » LP (2019)

    17/ GOUGE AWAY (Fort Lauderdale, US) « Consider » from « Consider » EP (2020)

    18/ GOOFBALL (Saint-Etienne, France) « Sucking my Heart » from split EP w/Pedestrian Crossing (1999)

    19/ CONSUME (Seattle, US) « Like Father, Like Son » from split LP w/Born/Dead (2003)

    20/ ARAFIRA (Sidney, Australie) « Tinggi » from EP (2020)

    21/ HISTAMINE (Sidney, Australie) « Middle of Nowhere » from « s/t » Demo Tape (2019

    22/ ORCHESTRA OF CONSTANT DISTRESS (Suède) « Somewhat » from « Distress Test » (2017)

    23/ HUMAN IMPACT (New York, US) « E605 » from « s/t » LP (2020)

    24/ DEATH RAID (Seattle, US) « Dark Cellar » from « s/t » LP (2008)

    25/ MEET THE VIRUS (California, US) « Meet the Virus » from ’s/t » LP (2003)

    26/ KALIK (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Unsatisfied » from « Unsatisfied » EP (2020)

    27/ UTOPIAN (Los Angeles, US) « Tierra Ajena » from « Demo » (2020)

    28/ MYSCIER BLODYA & DR CURRY (Saint-Etienne/Lyon, France) « Pub 1 + Performance» from « Adul’enfance » Album (2020)

    29/ RUN THE JEWELS (US) « Oh my Darling don’t cry » from « II » LP (2014)

    30/ OPERATION IVY (Berkeley, US) « Bombshell » from « Energy » LP (1989)

    31/ PARAGRAF 119 (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Popkultur » from « Musik til Ulempe » EP (2001)

    32/ SNUFF (London, UK) « Kings of the Spanish Oi Scene » from « There’s a lot of it about » LP (2019)

    33/ RAMONES (New York, US) « I don’t want to grow up » from « Adios Amigos ! » LP (1995)

    34/ TOTAL VICTORY (Bolton, UK) « Omnivictory » from « Pyramid of Privilege » LP (2011)

    35/ LOS VIOLADORES (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « Viejos Pateticos » from « s/t » LP (1983)

    36+37/ YDINPERHE (Helsinki, Finlande) « Ulkoparlamentaarista Katupolitiikka » + « Tillin Tallin » from « Ulkoparlamentaarista Katupolitiikka » EP (2020)

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE LA FRANCE PUE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

