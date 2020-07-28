La France pue – 24/07/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:02:22 — 112.0MB) | Embed
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ DYYM (Poznan, Pologne) « Jest Dyym » from « s/t » CD (2019)
3/ MIRAZ (Warszawa, Pologne) « Zwiertzeta » from « Jestem Z Nia » LP (2018)
4/ TACHE (Liège, Belgique) « Sur ma Machine » from « s/«t » LP (2018)
5/ NEUROSIS (Oakland, US) « I can see You » from « The Eye of Every Storm » 2xLP (2004)
6+7/ MEADOW BURIALS (Bath, UK) « Crossfire » + « Everything » from « The Modern Age » EP (2020)
8+9/ DESTINAZIONE FINALE (Firenze, Italie) « Niente Rimane » + « Polvere Negli Occhi » from « In Bilico Nel Reale » LP (2019)
10/ COLD MEAT (Perth, Australie) « Cinematic Fashion » from « Hot & Flustered » LP (2020)
11/ BROKEN PRAYER (Chicago, US) « Good Dudes » from « Misanthropic aka Droid’s Blood » LP (2015)
12/ PEDESTRIAN CROSSING (Saint-Etienne, France) « Boy’s Toys » from split EP w/Goofball (1999)
13/ CONFLICT (London, UK) « They say that… » from « The Ungovernable Force » LP (1986)
14/ LIQUIDS (Hammond, US) « When you were born you should have die » + « Enhance your body (with Pollution) » from « 100% Shit » Demo (2020)
15/ VICIOUS IRENE (Gothenburg, Suède) « Deception » from « Sacrifice » LP (2019)
16/ USA/MEXICO (Austin, US) « Matamaros » from « Matamaros » LP (2019)
17/ GOUGE AWAY (Fort Lauderdale, US) « Consider » from « Consider » EP (2020)
18/ GOOFBALL (Saint-Etienne, France) « Sucking my Heart » from split EP w/Pedestrian Crossing (1999)
19/ CONSUME (Seattle, US) « Like Father, Like Son » from split LP w/Born/Dead (2003)
20/ ARAFIRA (Sidney, Australie) « Tinggi » from EP (2020)
21/ HISTAMINE (Sidney, Australie) « Middle of Nowhere » from « s/t » Demo Tape (2019
22/ ORCHESTRA OF CONSTANT DISTRESS (Suède) « Somewhat » from « Distress Test » (2017)
23/ HUMAN IMPACT (New York, US) « E605 » from « s/t » LP (2020)
24/ DEATH RAID (Seattle, US) « Dark Cellar » from « s/t » LP (2008)
25/ MEET THE VIRUS (California, US) « Meet the Virus » from ’s/t » LP (2003)
26/ KALIK (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Unsatisfied » from « Unsatisfied » EP (2020)
27/ UTOPIAN (Los Angeles, US) « Tierra Ajena » from « Demo » (2020)
28/ MYSCIER BLODYA & DR CURRY (Saint-Etienne/Lyon, France) « Pub 1 + Performance» from « Adul’enfance » Album (2020)
29/ RUN THE JEWELS (US) « Oh my Darling don’t cry » from « II » LP (2014)
30/ OPERATION IVY (Berkeley, US) « Bombshell » from « Energy » LP (1989)
31/ PARAGRAF 119 (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Popkultur » from « Musik til Ulempe » EP (2001)
32/ SNUFF (London, UK) « Kings of the Spanish Oi Scene » from « There’s a lot of it about » LP (2019)
33/ RAMONES (New York, US) « I don’t want to grow up » from « Adios Amigos ! » LP (1995)
34/ TOTAL VICTORY (Bolton, UK) « Omnivictory » from « Pyramid of Privilege » LP (2011)
35/ LOS VIOLADORES (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « Viejos Pateticos » from « s/t » LP (1983)
36+37/ YDINPERHE (Helsinki, Finlande) « Ulkoparlamentaarista Katupolitiikka » + « Tillin Tallin » from « Ulkoparlamentaarista Katupolitiikka » EP (2020)