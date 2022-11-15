podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 15/11/2022
    crust hardcore punk
    15 novembre 2022 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ FRISK (Leeds, Angleterre) « Sleep « from « s/t » LP (2020)
    2/ THE PESSIMISTS (São Paulo, Brazil) « O Piano » from « Six Songs » EP (2016)
    3/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « Marketing Joke » from « From Revolt…to Resignation » LP (1993)
    4/ MISERY (Minneapolis, US) « Bulldoze » from split LP w/ Extinction of Mankind (2001)
    5/ FRONTSECTOR (Groningen, Pays-Bas) « Get in Line » from « s/t » EP (2022)
    6+7/ GLI STRONZI (Imperia, Italie) « Scenario » + « Scilla » from « Compost » LP (2022)
    8/ MARKETING (Helsinki, Finlande) « C.T.A. » from « Call the Action » LP (2021)
    9/ GIMMICK (Portland, US) « Deep Slice) from « s/t » EP (2020)
    10/ ANSIA (L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Espagne) « Cordura » from « Leviatan » LP (2022)
    11/ IRE (Toulouse, France) « Aux Âmes Serviles » from split 10 » w/ Esconder Micara (2021)
    12/ CRUTCHES (Malmö, Suède) « Kapitalismen = Religion » from « Dödsreveljen » LP (2022)
    13+14/ RÄNGSEK (East Java, Indonésie) « Society Killed the Teenager » + « Intoleran » from « Intoleran » EP (2022)
    15/ CHAOS E.T. SEXUAL (Paris, France) « Asile » from « Only Human Crust » LP (2020)
    16/ KORTATU (Irun, Espagne) « Hotel Monbar » from « El Estado de las Cosas » LP (1986)
    17/ MESS (Guadalajara, Mexique) « F.T.W. (For The Win) » from « Fuego, Fuego, Fuego » LP (2022)
    18/ FAUX DÉPART (Lyon, France) « Désertion » from « Vie Ordinaire » LP (2020)
    19+20/ FUCK IT…I QUIT ! (New Jersey, US) « Old Ghosts » + « The Compulsive demands of Greed » from « The War Ritual » LP (2019)
    21/ PERSPEX (Sydney, Australie) « Torch » from « s/t » EP (2020)
    22/ COME TO GRIEF (New Hampshire, US) « When the World Dies » from « When the World Dies » LP (2022)
    23/ LUMEN (Tabor, République Tchèque) « X » from « Mondo » LP (2006)
    24/ DARLIGT SELSKAB (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Circus Circle Jerk » from « Haegtet Af » LP (2022)
    25+26/ SENTIMIENTO FATAL (Argentine) « Todo Esta Mal ! » + « Milagros » from « Demo » (2022)
    27/ ARROGÄNT (Halen, Belgique) « Fuck Off Now ! » from split LP w/ Visions of War (2021)
    28/ CRY OUT (Halifax, Canada) « Garden Song » from « More Echoes of a Question never answered…why ? » LP (2020)
    29/ REGRET (Bristol, Angleterre) « Deceit » from « A Place called Home » EP (2018)
    30/ SUMO (Bologna, Italie) « Non Sono in Competizione con Te » from split EP w/ Ed (2005)
    31+32/ OHYDA (Lublin, Pologne) « Jeszcze Tańszego Człowieka (Potrzebujemy) » + « Kömpführer » from « Pan Bóg Spełni Wszystkie Pragnienia Lewaków . . .I Dojdzie Do Katastrofy! » LP (2022)
    33/ BARAKA FACE JUNTA (Kolobrzeg, Pologne) « Obojetnie » from « Test Systemu » LP (2022)
    34/ DIRTY WOMBS (Patra, Grèce) « In the Burrows » from split EP w/ Unfit Eart (2012)
    35/ INSIDIOUS PROCESS (Gothenburg, Suède) « Where the Dead Hang » from « Mirrors of the Dead » LP (2016)
    36/ MAITATU (Tanjun Pinang, Indonésie) « We will fight you » from « s/t » Demo (2022)
    37/ VIVISEKTIO (Akaslompolo, Finlande) « Satatuhatta Vuotta / Abortti Systeemille » from « Uusi Normaali » LP (2022)
    38/ JUDGEMENT (Tokyo, Japon) « Drive » from « Just be… » EP (2000)
    39/ WHAT’S YR DAMAGE ? (US) « Mourning Against » from split EP w/ Kodan Armada (2004)
    40+41+42/ EXTORTION (Melbourne, Australie) « Concrete Head » + « Callous » + « Buildings Collapse » from « Seething » LP (2022)

