La France pue – 29/06/2021

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:58:31 — 108.5MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ LOCK (Los Angeles, US) « The Cycle » from « The Cycle » EP (2016)
2/ OZHOG (Grodno, Belarus) « рожденному сдохнуть » from « Demo II » (2019)
3/ SIEGE (Weymouth, US) « Dropdead » from « Dropdead » LP (1984)
4+5/ DROPDEAD (Providence, US) « Superior » + « Bitter Fruit » from « s/t » LP (1998)
6/ OBERKAMPF (Paris, France) « Mes Amis sont morts » from « Cris sans Thèmes » LP (1984)
7/ ANTI-CIMEX (Malmö, Suède) « Victims of a Bombraid » from « The Complete Demos Collection 82-83 » LP (2021)
8+9/ POLILLA (Madrid, Espagne) « A Fuego » + « Nada sera Igual » from « Demo 2021 » (2021)
10/ STOKOE (Sunderland, UK) « A Sort of Homecoming » from « The Experimental has been a complete utter failure » LP (2005)
11/ BASEMENT BENDERS (Chattanooga, US) « Shrapnel » from « Shrapnel Songs » LP (2018)
12/ FUGAZI (Washington DC, US) « Blueprint » from « Repeater » LP (1990)
13/ POST SILLY POULPS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Downtown » from « A Better Plan » CD (2001)
14/ CAVE NE CADAS (Bretagne, France) « Rapist » from « Era of Rupture » LP (2021)
15+16/ REVERSAL OF MAN (Tampa, US) « Dying on Cue » + « Conjecture » from « This is medicine » LP (1999)
17/ KRONSTADT (Lille, France) « Danse » from « Quai de l’Ouest » LP (2021)
18/ JOY (New Orleans, US) « Dirty » from « s/t » Demo Tape (2021)
19/ HORROR IN CLAY (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Heck Cattle Grazing » from « s/t » (2019
20/ BLACK BUTTON (Richmond, US) « I want to be in Control » from « I want to be in Control » Tape (2021)
21/ PERE UBU (Cleveland, US) « Non Alignment Pact » from « The Modern Dance » LP (1978)
22/ CHUMBAWAMBA (Leeds, UK) « Timebomb » from « Anarchy » LP (1993)
23/ ETACARINAE (Barcelona, Espagne) « Shunyara » from « In these dark times » LP (2008)
24/ EKKAIA (A Coruna, Espagne) « El Limite de la Humanidad » from « Ya Hemos Aguantado el Sermon, ahora lo destrozaremos » EP (2004)
25/ NEUROTIC EXISTENCE (Bremen, Allemagne) « (Sorry Mom) Never Homesick » from « At War with the World » LP (2021)
26/ LAXISME (Leipzig, Allemagne) « L’Étau » from « Première Sortie » Tape (2021)
27/ JEREMY WALLACE & THE M7 (Saint-Etienne, France) « Whisky Dub » from « Dub in Vin » (2020)
28/ PAMA INTERNATIONAL (London, UK) « Disco Dub » from « Pama Intl meets Mad Professor » (2010)
29/ RIISTETYT (Tampere, Finlande) « Luvatuu Maa » from « Raiskattu Tulevaisuss » LP (1984)
30/ EASPA MEASA (Dublin, Irlande) « Maggots and Worms » from « Renounce and Dethrone » LP (2004)
31/ ANTIMASTER (Mexico, Mexique) « Para ti solo hay Muerte » from « s/t » LP (2009)
32/ FINISTERRE (Köln, Allemagne) « The Unspeakable » from « Bitter Songs » LP (2010)
33+34/ BOOTLICKER (Vancouver, Canada) « Two Faced » + « Herd the Sheep » from « s/t » LP (2021)
35+36/ CHAIN WHIP (Vancouver, Canada) « Keeping a Close Eye » + « Vertagogo » from « Two Step tp Hell » LP (2021)
37/ GAFFER (Perth, Australie) « Stuck » from « Demo » (2020)
38/ VICTIMS (Stockholm, Suède) « Scars » from « In Blood » LP (2004)
39/ PROPAGANDHI (Winnipeg, Canada) « Less Talk, More Rock » from « Less Talk, More Rock » LP (1996)
40/ ARDÏD (San Jose, Costa Rica) « Todo Sigue igual » from « s/t » EP (2021)