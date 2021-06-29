podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La France pue – 29/06/2021
    crust hardcore punk
    29 juin 2021 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ LOCK (Los Angeles, US) « The Cycle » from « The Cycle » EP (2016)
    2/ OZHOG (Grodno, Belarus) « рожденному сдохнуть » from « Demo II » (2019)
    3/ SIEGE (Weymouth, US) « Dropdead » from « Dropdead » LP (1984)
    4+5/ DROPDEAD (Providence, US) « Superior » + « Bitter Fruit » from « s/t » LP (1998)
    6/ OBERKAMPF (Paris, France) « Mes Amis sont morts » from « Cris sans Thèmes » LP (1984)
    7/ ANTI-CIMEX (Malmö, Suède) « Victims of a Bombraid » from « The Complete Demos Collection 82-83 » LP (2021)
    8+9/ POLILLA (Madrid, Espagne) « A Fuego » + « Nada sera Igual » from « Demo 2021 » (2021)
    10/ STOKOE (Sunderland, UK) « A Sort of Homecoming » from « The Experimental has been a complete utter failure » LP (2005)
    11/ BASEMENT BENDERS (Chattanooga, US) « Shrapnel » from « Shrapnel Songs » LP (2018)
    12/ FUGAZI (Washington DC, US) « Blueprint » from « Repeater » LP (1990)
    13/ POST SILLY POULPS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Downtown » from « A Better Plan » CD (2001)
    14/ CAVE NE CADAS (Bretagne, France) « Rapist » from « Era of Rupture » LP (2021)
    15+16/ REVERSAL OF MAN (Tampa, US) « Dying on Cue » + « Conjecture » from « This is medicine » LP (1999)
    17/ KRONSTADT (Lille, France) « Danse » from « Quai de l’Ouest » LP (2021)
    18/ JOY (New Orleans, US) « Dirty » from « s/t » Demo Tape (2021)
    19/ HORROR IN CLAY (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Heck Cattle Grazing » from « s/t » (2019
    20/ BLACK BUTTON (Richmond, US) « I want to be in Control » from « I want to be in Control » Tape (2021)
    21/ PERE UBU (Cleveland, US) « Non Alignment Pact » from « The Modern Dance » LP (1978)
    22/ CHUMBAWAMBA (Leeds, UK) « Timebomb » from « Anarchy » LP (1993)
    23/ ETACARINAE (Barcelona, Espagne) « Shunyara » from « In these dark times » LP (2008)
    24/ EKKAIA (A Coruna, Espagne) « El Limite de la Humanidad » from « Ya Hemos Aguantado el Sermon, ahora lo destrozaremos » EP (2004)
    25/ NEUROTIC EXISTENCE (Bremen, Allemagne) « (Sorry Mom) Never Homesick » from « At War with the World » LP (2021)
    26/ LAXISME (Leipzig, Allemagne) « L’Étau » from « Première Sortie » Tape (2021)
    27/ JEREMY WALLACE & THE M7 (Saint-Etienne, France) « Whisky Dub » from « Dub in Vin » (2020)
    28/ PAMA INTERNATIONAL (London, UK) « Disco Dub » from « Pama Intl meets Mad Professor » (2010)
    29/ RIISTETYT (Tampere, Finlande) « Luvatuu Maa » from « Raiskattu Tulevaisuss » LP (1984)
    30/ EASPA MEASA (Dublin, Irlande) « Maggots and Worms » from « Renounce and Dethrone » LP (2004)
    31/ ANTIMASTER (Mexico, Mexique) « Para ti solo hay Muerte » from « s/t » LP (2009)
    32/ FINISTERRE (Köln, Allemagne) « The Unspeakable » from « Bitter Songs » LP (2010)
    33+34/ BOOTLICKER (Vancouver, Canada) « Two Faced » + « Herd the Sheep » from « s/t » LP (2021)
    35+36/ CHAIN WHIP (Vancouver, Canada) « Keeping a Close Eye » + « Vertagogo » from « Two Step tp Hell » LP (2021)
    37/ GAFFER (Perth, Australie) « Stuck » from « Demo » (2020)
    38/ VICTIMS (Stockholm, Suède) « Scars » from « In Blood » LP (2004)
    39/ PROPAGANDHI (Winnipeg, Canada) « Less Talk, More Rock » from « Less Talk, More Rock » LP (1996)
    40/ ARDÏD (San Jose, Costa Rica) « Todo Sigue igual » from « s/t » EP (2021)

