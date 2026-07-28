LA FRANCE PUE – 28/07/2026

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Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ SHATTER (Minneapolis, US) « Time is up » from « Deny the Future » EP (2025)
2/ PLASMA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Ei Kunniaa » from « Mua et voi omistaa » LP (2025)
3/ TANGERINE DREAM (Berlin, Allemagne) « Street Hawk » from « Le Parc » LP (1985)
4/ THE RUTS (London, UK) « Babylon’s Burning » from « The Crack » LP (1979)
5/ KONTROVERS (Lund, Suède) « Besviken Pa Allt » from « När Spelreglerna Ändras » LP (2003)
6/ FERAL STATE (Leicester, UK) « Constant Terror » from « II » CD (2025)
7+8/ GÖTRI (Kassel, Allemagne / Jakarta, Indonésie) « Just a Tool » + « Hiland Daya » from « Your Utopia, My Dystopia » CS (2026)
9/ MODA (Thessaloniki, Grèce) « Nekpa » from « s/t » EP (2026)
10/ FUGITIVE BUBBLE (Olympia, US) « Wretched Thorn » from « What will happen if we stop ? » LP (2025)
11/ AUS (Berlin, Allemagne) « Zahnlasser Tiger » from « s/t » LP (2020)
12+13/ BRUCE BANNER (Stockholm, Suède) « Interzone » + « I’ve had it with Humanity » from « I’ve had it with Humanity » LP (2004)
14/ RICHARD DURN (Nancy, France) « Cet Autre » from « Discography 2002-2014 » CDr (2015)
15/ WREATH (London, UK) « One Hundred Swords of Righteous Anger » from « The Land is not an Idle God » LP (2023)
16/ AUTARCH (Asheville, US) « Mercury » from « The Light Escaping » LP (2019)
17/ DHK (Lima, Pérou) « Hasta Kuando » from « Mierda de Hardkore » LP (2026)
18/ VETCH (Leeds, UK) « Invert the Cross » from « s/t » CS (2026)
19/ NEGATIVE RUNNERS (Saint-Etienne, France) « All too fast » from « Nightmare Agenda » LP (2026)
20/ SEKUNDERNA (Umea, Suède) « Mellan Väggarna » from « Här Har Du Ditt Liv » LP (2022)
21+22/ SCATHA (Glasgow, Écosse) « I am One » + « Pagan Idolatry » from « Respect, Protect, Reconnect » LP (1996)
23/ L7 (Los Angeles, US) « I Drink » from « s/t » LP (1988)
24/ DAYS N DAZE (Houston, US) « Saturday Night Palsy » from « Crustfall » LP (2017)
25/ LONG SOUGHT REST (Olympia, US) « Cold Dinner » from « s/t » CDr (2018)
26/ POLARITY CRISIS (Homer, US) « Vicious Circle » from « Disordered Projection » EP (2026)
27/ BULL NAKANO (Vienna, Autriche) « Your Hug is crushing me » from « Demo » (2025)
28/ X2000 (Gothenburg, Suède) « El Futuro » from « Gotico Tropical » LP (2024)
29+30/ DUST COLLECTOR (Los Angeles, US) « Midori » + « Canvas » from « s/t » LP (2025)
31/ NIGHTFELL (Portland, US) « Altars to Wrath » from « The Living ever mourn » LP (2014)
32/ SEVERED HEAD OF STATE (Austin, US) « No Love Lost » from split w/ Scum Noise (2008)
33/ BARRAKAS (San Jose, Costa Rica) « Existencias Violadas » from « La Catástrofe esta garantizada » EP (2024)
34/ DEATH PILL (Kylv, Ukraine) « Dirty Rotten Youth » from « s/t » LP (2023)
35/ ROBERTA LIPS (Paris, France) « Coup de Bluff » from « Coup de Bluff » EP (2026)
36/ WEAK HANDS (Toronto, Canada) « Massey Sign » from upcoming LP (2026)
37/ JAY LIB (Detroit, US) « Champion Sound » from « Champion Sound » (2003)
38/ ECCA VANDAL (Melbourne, Australie) « Cruising to Self Soothe » from « Looking for People to Unfollow » LP (2026)