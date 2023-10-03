LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 03/10/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:00:56 — 110.7MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ RED DONS (Portland, US) « Loop » from « Generation » EP (2023)
2/ ATAQUE ZERO (Bogota, Colombie) « Control » from « Ciudades » EP (2023)
3/ RANCID (Berkeley, US) « Tomorrow never comes » from « Tomorrow never comes » LP (2023)
4/ SWANS (New York, US) « Stay here » from « Filth » LP (1983)
5/ OCASO (Dresden, Allemagne) « Totsamiert » from « Digging my grave » LP (2023)
6/ CHICKEN’S CALL (Grenoble, France) « Nouveau Départ » from « s/t » LP (2023)
7/ APOCALIPSTIX (Allemagne) « Mountains of Trash » from « War in my head » LP (2006)
8+9/ KRIGSHODER (Oslo/Los Angeles, Norvège/US) « Dit Eget Stalingrad_Halet » + « Dodspulver » from « Jeg er Ett Krigshode » CS (2023)
10+11/ CALORIS IMPACT (Graz, Autriche) « Amazon’s Wrath » + « No Procrastination » from « Geoid » EP (2023)
12/ LANE (Angers, France) « Sunday Night » from « Where things were – Last Sessions 11/21» LP (2023)
13/ LES THUGS (Angers, France) « Side by Side » from « Nineteen Something » LP (1997)
14/ POTENCE (Besançon/Strasbourg, France) « Chat de Gouttière » from « Le Culte des Bourreaux » LP (2019)
15/ AFTER THE BOMBS (Montreal, Canada) « Life in Fear » from « Terminal Filth » LP (2005)
16/ A SUBTLE PLAGUE (San Francisco, US) « Hey Cop » from « Independent Study » CD (1997)
17/ INFERNÖH (Malmö, Suède) « Avgrundens Hus » from « 7 Spar » EP (2013)
18/ JUNK MESSIAH (Zagreb, Croatie) « Higher Level of Fidelity » from ? (2010)
19/ LAG (Costa Rica) « Opiniones » from « Momento Final » CS (2023)
20/ COSTRAS (Puerto Rico) « Alambres de Pua » from « Alambres de pua » CS (2023)
21/ SINOQUE (Lille, France) « Un Taxi » from « Défaites de Fins Damnés » (2020)
22/ RADICAL KITTEN (Toulouse, France) « Shitty Questions » from « Silence is Violence » LP (2020)
23/ BARAKA FACE JUNTA (Kolobrzeg, Pologne) « Wkurwienie » from « Test Systemu » LP (2021)
24/ FAUCHEUSE (Bordeaux, France) « Ville Interdite » from « s/t » CS
25/ JUGGLING JUGULARS (Tampere, Finlande) from « Who’s Talking ? » EP (2022)
26/ UNION THUGS (Montreal, Canada) « J’avance » from split EP w/ Out of System Transfer (2023)
27/ WOODSTOCK ’99 (Cleveland, US) « Pickled Drunk Driver » from « s/t » EP (2021)
28/ BATTLE OF DISARM (Tokyo, Japon) « Bloody Humans » from « in the War » EP (1994)
29/ FILTH OF MANKIND (Gdansk, Pologne) « Bastard » from « The Final Chapter » LP (2000)
30/ JOE NINETY (Leeds, UK) « Kickback » from « Lifetime of Empty Threats » CD (2000)
31/ JOYSTICK (Carpinteria/Santa Barbara, US) « Social Kills » from « Heavy Chevy » CD (1996)
32/ DISHONORABLE DISCHARGE (Oslo, Norvège) « Nausea » from Split EP w/Peacebastard (2013)
33/ PEACEBASTARD (Berlin, Allemagne) « Intro / Useless » from split EP w/ Dishonorable Discharge (2013)
34+35/ LAME (Mallorca/Berlin, Espagne/Allemagne) « Matanza » + « El Ruido de la Razon produce Monstruos » from « Dejad que Vengan » CS (2023)
36/ FLO MEKOUYENSKY (Marseille, France) « Les P’tits Malins » from « Faut se Sortir » LP (2023)