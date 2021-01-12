podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    PLUS FORT, J’ENTENDS RIEN - ?

    magazine
    PODCASTS
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW- 12/01/2021
    hardcore punk
    12 janvier 2021 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)

    1+2/ STUCK PIGS (Washington DC, US) « Stuck Pigs » + « Go Away » from « Bleed Like » Demo (2015)

    3/ THE BROOD (Philadelphia, US) « Dying Future » from « October Dreams » Tape (2016)

    4/ MF DOOM (New York, US) « One Beer » from « Mm…Food » LP (2004)

    5/ COLLECTIF MARY READ (Saint-Etienne/Montceau-les-Mines, France) « Existence Profane » from « Collectif Mary Read II » CDR (2008)

    6/ ANTHRAX (Gravesend, UK) « Violence is Violence » from « Demo » Tape (1982)

    7/ ANTI-SYSTEM (Bradford, UK) « Strange Love » from « No Laughing Matter » LP (1985)

    8/ GOLPE (Milano, Italie) « Propaganda » from « Promo Tape 2020 » Tape (2020)

    9/ COOL JERKS (Leeds, UK) « The Butcher’s Apron » from « England » LP (2020)

    10/ SPECIAL INTEREST (New Orleans, US) « Street Pulse Beat » from « The Passion Of » LP (2020)

    11/ QUEER’D SCIENCE (Manchester, UK) « Offer Me » from « X » Demo (2013)

    12/ BUTTHOLE SURFERS (San Antonio, US) « Cough Syrup » from « Electriclarryland » LP (1996)

    13/ BIG BLACK (Evanston, US) « The Model » from « Songs about Fucking » LP (1987)

    14/ COPCAKE (Saint-Etienne, France) « Cycle » from « Demo 2014 » CDR (2014)

    15/ DERBE LEBOWSKI (Berlin, Allemagne) « Mankind = Germs » from « Broken Glass » LP (2014)

    16/ KOHTI TUHOA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Vesi Virtaa » from « Ela Totuudesta » EP (2020)

    17/ SWEEPING PROMISES (Boston, US) « Cross me out » from « Hunger for a way out » LP (2020)

    18/ GESTAPO KHAZI (Long Beach, US) « Miss Temptation » from « s/t » LP (2009)

    19/ SIEVEHEAD (Sheffield, UK) « Teach me to swim » from « Worthless Soul » LP (2017)

    20/ BLACKxBÉRUS (Rennes, France) « Lobotomie » from upcoming tape (2021)

    21/ INSTINCT OF SURVIVAL (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Suffocation » from « North of Nowhere » LP (2009)

    22/ DRY HEAVES (Sheffield, UK) « Heart Attack » from « Medicated Youth » EP (2013)

    23/ THE SPARK (Saint-Etienne, France) « Hypnotized in Blue » from « Off the Grid » CDR (2014)

    24/ ANTINATIONAL BASS CREW (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Free Space » from « Free Space » EP (2019)

    25/ GENERATION DECLINE (Bremerton, US) « Lullaby » from « The Death of Hubrys » LP (2020)

    26/ KALASHNIKOV (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Odeloeg & Hoerg » from « s/t » EP (1984/2020)

    27/ T.S.O.L. (Huntington Beach, US) « Die For Me » from « Dance for Me »  LP (1981)

    28/ BAD BRAINS (Washington DC, US) « I Against I » from « I Against I » LP (1986)

    29/ ADOLESCENTS (Fullerton, US) « Kids of the Black Hole » from « s/t » LP (1981)

    30/ ABDUCTEE SD (Stockholm, Suède) « On the other hand » from « Won’t stand down » (2004)

    31/ APOCALIPSTIX (Bremen, Allemagne) « Mountains of Trash » from « War in my Head » EP (2006)

    32+33+34/ OMA KOLONI (Jyväskylä, Finlande) « Rutiinin Kierteessä » + « Varta Jakusta » + « Soonista Vittua » from « Alismi » LP (2020)

    35+36/ CHANGES (Kuantan, Malaisie) « Action Talk, Bullshit Talk » + « Silence is Bliss » from « Hidup » Demo (2021)

    37/ FUCK IT…I QUIT ! (New Brunswick, US) « The Art of Steal » from « The War Ritual » LP (2019)

    38/ KIELTOLAKI (Turku, Finlande) « Ei Armoa » from « Demo » Tape (2005)

    39/ PUNCH (San Francisco, US) « Personal Space » from « They don’t have to believe » LP (2014)

    40/ FREAK GENES (UK) « Electric House » from « Power Station » LP (2021)

     

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE LA FRANCE PUE

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       