LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW- 12/01/2021

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ STUCK PIGS (Washington DC, US) « Stuck Pigs » + « Go Away » from « Bleed Like » Demo (2015)
3/ THE BROOD (Philadelphia, US) « Dying Future » from « October Dreams » Tape (2016)
4/ MF DOOM (New York, US) « One Beer » from « Mm…Food » LP (2004)
5/ COLLECTIF MARY READ (Saint-Etienne/Montceau-les-Mines, France) « Existence Profane » from « Collectif Mary Read II » CDR (2008)
6/ ANTHRAX (Gravesend, UK) « Violence is Violence » from « Demo » Tape (1982)
7/ ANTI-SYSTEM (Bradford, UK) « Strange Love » from « No Laughing Matter » LP (1985)
8/ GOLPE (Milano, Italie) « Propaganda » from « Promo Tape 2020 » Tape (2020)
9/ COOL JERKS (Leeds, UK) « The Butcher’s Apron » from « England » LP (2020)
10/ SPECIAL INTEREST (New Orleans, US) « Street Pulse Beat » from « The Passion Of » LP (2020)
11/ QUEER’D SCIENCE (Manchester, UK) « Offer Me » from « X » Demo (2013)
12/ BUTTHOLE SURFERS (San Antonio, US) « Cough Syrup » from « Electriclarryland » LP (1996)
13/ BIG BLACK (Evanston, US) « The Model » from « Songs about Fucking » LP (1987)
14/ COPCAKE (Saint-Etienne, France) « Cycle » from « Demo 2014 » CDR (2014)
15/ DERBE LEBOWSKI (Berlin, Allemagne) « Mankind = Germs » from « Broken Glass » LP (2014)
16/ KOHTI TUHOA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Vesi Virtaa » from « Ela Totuudesta » EP (2020)
17/ SWEEPING PROMISES (Boston, US) « Cross me out » from « Hunger for a way out » LP (2020)
18/ GESTAPO KHAZI (Long Beach, US) « Miss Temptation » from « s/t » LP (2009)
19/ SIEVEHEAD (Sheffield, UK) « Teach me to swim » from « Worthless Soul » LP (2017)
20/ BLACKxBÉRUS (Rennes, France) « Lobotomie » from upcoming tape (2021)
21/ INSTINCT OF SURVIVAL (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Suffocation » from « North of Nowhere » LP (2009)
22/ DRY HEAVES (Sheffield, UK) « Heart Attack » from « Medicated Youth » EP (2013)
23/ THE SPARK (Saint-Etienne, France) « Hypnotized in Blue » from « Off the Grid » CDR (2014)
24/ ANTINATIONAL BASS CREW (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Free Space » from « Free Space » EP (2019)
25/ GENERATION DECLINE (Bremerton, US) « Lullaby » from « The Death of Hubrys » LP (2020)
26/ KALASHNIKOV (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Odeloeg & Hoerg » from « s/t » EP (1984/2020)
27/ T.S.O.L. (Huntington Beach, US) « Die For Me » from « Dance for Me » LP (1981)
28/ BAD BRAINS (Washington DC, US) « I Against I » from « I Against I » LP (1986)
29/ ADOLESCENTS (Fullerton, US) « Kids of the Black Hole » from « s/t » LP (1981)
30/ ABDUCTEE SD (Stockholm, Suède) « On the other hand » from « Won’t stand down » (2004)
31/ APOCALIPSTIX (Bremen, Allemagne) « Mountains of Trash » from « War in my Head » EP (2006)
32+33+34/ OMA KOLONI (Jyväskylä, Finlande) « Rutiinin Kierteessä » + « Varta Jakusta » + « Soonista Vittua » from « Alismi » LP (2020)
35+36/ CHANGES (Kuantan, Malaisie) « Action Talk, Bullshit Talk » + « Silence is Bliss » from « Hidup » Demo (2021)
37/ FUCK IT…I QUIT ! (New Brunswick, US) « The Art of Steal » from « The War Ritual » LP (2019)
38/ KIELTOLAKI (Turku, Finlande) « Ei Armoa » from « Demo » Tape (2005)
39/ PUNCH (San Francisco, US) « Personal Space » from « They don’t have to believe » LP (2014)
40/ FREAK GENES (UK) « Electric House » from « Power Station » LP (2021)