LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 05/03/2024

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ CANAL IRREAL (Chicago, US) « Witchdrawal » from « Someone Else’s Dance » LP (2024)
2/ MOTORSAV (København, Danemark) « Et Øjeblik » from « Dødsløse Nætter » LP (2024)
3/ THE MEMBERS (Camberley, UK) « The Sound of the Suburbs » from « At the Chelsea Nightclub » LP (1979)
4/ CLAMM (Melbourne, Australie) « Monday » from « Care » LP (2022)
5/ YAKUZA (Athens, Grèce) « Electric Mayhem » from « s/t » LP (2024)
6+7/ ZELTA LAIKI (Harplinge, Suède) « Roboti Žiji »+ « Verzwifelde Stunden » from « Slaughter » CS (2024)
8/ TUBE ALLOYS (Los Angeles, US) « Computer Love Again » from « Magnetic Point’ LP (2023)
9/ DOLLHOUSE (New York, US) « Be Nice to Me (Part II) » from « I Hate You don’t leave me » EP (2024)
10/ HAIBOKU (Mexico, Mexique) « Dragones » from « Un Nuevo Poder » LP (2019)
11/ DAWN OF HUMANS (New York, US) « The Step before the First » from V/A « Ground Zero NYC » LP (2013)
12+13/ GYLT (Los Angeles, US) « Shoved » + « Spiral » from « Shoved/Spiral » EP (2024)
14/ THE CHISEL (London, UK) « Cry your Eyes Out » from « What a fucking nightmare » LP (2024)
15/ UNDER 45 (Lyon, France) « Painter of Pain » from « Stonewalled » LP (2024)
16/ MEURTRIÈRES (Lyon, France) « Alma Mater » from « Ronde de Nuit » LP (2023)
17/ GOOD GOOD THINGS (Annonay, France) « The Fall » from « s/t » LP (2014)
18/ SURFACE TANGIBL (Saint-Etienne, France) « Personn’ » from « Rien d’Autr’ » CS (2024)
19/ GOLPE (Milano, Italie) « La Colpe È solo tua » from « La Colpe È solo tua » LP (2021)
20/ SNUFF (London, UK) « Charabanc » from « On off the Charabanc » LP (2024)
21/ ROTURA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Sobrevivir » from « Estamos Fracasando » LP (2021)
22/ JEAN-MICHEL TARRE (Marseille, France) « Lave-toi bien les mains » (2020)
23/ LES OLIVENSTEINS (Rouen, France) « Fier de ne rien Faire » from « s/t » EP (1979)
24/ ACCIDENTE (Madrid, Espagne) « Interdependencia » from split LP w/ Nightwatchers (2024)
25/ DESPERTA (St John / Labrador, Canada) « Peor Enemiga » from « s/t » CS (2024)
26/ THE RATS (Portland, US) « Working Class » from « In a Desperat Red » LP (1983)
27/ DEAD MOON (Portland, US) « Down to the Dog » from « Destination X » LP 1999)
28/ FUGAZI (Washington DC, US) « Bad Mouth » from « 13 Songs » LP (1989)
29/ TY SEGALL (Laguna Beach, US) « The Loner » from « Fudge Sandwich » LP (2018)
30/ TIDENS RAND (Umea, Suède) « Under Asfalten » from « Demo » (2023)
31/ SALLAN TAUTI (Helsinki, Finlande) « Pää Ämparrssä » (2024)
32/ BRUXA MARIA (London, UK) « Zaragoza » from « The Maddening » LP (2020)
33/ SECOND LAYER (London, UK) « Courts of War » from « Courts of War » LP (2023)
34/ BURNING WITCH (Seattle, US) « Sacred Predictions » from « Towers… » LP (1998)
35/ DEATH GRIPS (Sacramento, US) « Hot Head » from « Bottomless Pit » LP (2016)
36/ MANUELA IWANSSON (Stockholm, Suède) « Boys of Summer » from « Dark Tracks » LP (2022)
37/ BAD BREEDING (Stevenage, UK) « Survival » from « Contempt » LP (2024