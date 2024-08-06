LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 06/08/2024

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:54:53 — 262.9MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ DEAD YEARS (Bielefeld, Allemagne) « Dépendance » from « s/t » LP (2022)
2/ YE.STEM (Warszawa, Pologne) « Psy » from « s/t » LP (2022)
3/ ANTIPRODUCT (Binghamton, US) « It festers in their hearts » from « The Deafening Silence of Grinding Gears » LP (1999)
4/ CONTRAVENE (Phoenix, US) « The Gift of Life » from « A Call to Action » LP (2002)
5/ SIAL (Singapour) « Kita Dilahirkan Untuk Melawan » from « Zamar Edan » EP (2021)
6+7/ NAO (Bremen, Allemagne) « 1964/Abismo » + « Reflexo » from « s/t » EP (2024)
8/ DISFEAR (Nyköping, Suède) « Phantom » from « Live the Storm » LP (2008)
9/ ISKRA (Victoria, Canada) « Illegal » from « Ruins » LP (2015)
10/ APPENDIX (Pori, Finlande) « Torakat » from « Money is not my Currency » LP (2004)
11/ S.O.D. (Mjölby, Suède) « Styrd Värld » from « Välfärd 1984-1985 » LP (2022)
12/ FANTÔME JOSEPHA (Metz, France) « Ein Stürm » from « Dramarama » CS (2022)
13/ DON VITO (Leipzig, Allemagne) « Problem » from « Comment ça va Light my Fire » LP (2018)
14/ LA LIGNE MAGINOT (Vienna, Autriche) « Wachsen » from « s/t » CD (2010)
15/ VEHEMENCE (Strasbourg, France) « Justice shouldn’t mean punish » from « s/t » CS (2023)
16/ GRIPE (Santiago, Chili) « Posición Fatal » from « Como acabar contigo Mismo » LP (2022)
17/ AUS-ROTTEN (Pittsburgh, US) « Modern Day Witch Hunt » from « The Rotten Agenda » LP (2001)
18/ JOBBYKRUST (Belfast, Irlande) « Absent » from « The Descent of Man » LP (1997)
19/ SCORPION VIOLENTE (Metz, France) « The Knife » from « The Stalker » (2017)
20/ NOIR BOY GEORGE (Metz, France) « Messin plutôt que Français » from « s/t » LP (2023)
21/ AUTARCH (US) « Excision » from « Excession / Excision » EP (2022)
22/ SEDITION (Glasgow, Écosse) « Sex Biased Roles » from « Earthbeat » LP (1993)