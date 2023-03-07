LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 07/03/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:01:00 — 277.0MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ BARRERA (Mallorca, Espagne) « Impulso » from « Visiones Nocturnas » LP (2021)
2/ THE BROOD (Philadelphia, US) « Dying Futures » from « October Dreams » Tape (2016)
3/ EVERCLEAR (Portland, US) »Santa Monica » from « Sparkle and Spade » LP (1995)
4/ THE STRANGLERS (Guildford, UK) « This Song » from « Dark Matters » LP (2021)
5/ JANPALACH (Odesa, Ukraine) « Wag the Dog » from « Celestials » LP (2022)
6/ REVENGEANCE (Lisboa, Portugal) « No Way Out » from « John Q Citizen » LP (2012)
7/ AARGH FUCK KILL (Hamburg, Allemagne) « AFK » from « Modern Warfare » LP (2016)
8/ YLEISET SYYT (Helsinki, Finlande) « Hyvantekijää » from « Tolsten Todellisuus » LP (2022)
9+10/ BOOTLICKER (Vancouver, Canada) « Defunction » + « Blitzkrieg » from « Lick the Boot, Lose your Teeth : The EP’s» LP (2022)
11/ PANDEMIX (Boston, US) « World War Now » from « Love is Obliteration » LP (2023)
12/ DOLLHOUSE (New York, US) « This is Heaven » from « The First Day of Spring » EP (2021)
13/ LEATHERFACE (Sunderland, UK) « Cabbage Case » from « Cherry Knowle » LP (1989)
14/ PETER & THE TEST TUBE BABIES (Peacehaven, UK) « Blown out Again » from « The Mating sounds of South American Frogs » LP (1983)
15/ TROMBLON (Caen, France) « Traîtres à la Nation » from « Je me fiche d’être français » LP (2021)
16/ DÖDLÄGE (Portland, US) « Architect of Oppression » from « Ritual Slaughter » LP (2016)
17/ SOCIETY’S DECLINE (Stockholm, Suède) « Disillusioned » from « s/t » EP (2017)
18/ A.P.P.L.E. (New York, US) « Peace is Possible » from V/A « A Bas Toutes les Armées » LP (1988)
19+20/ LIVIN’ GAG (Trento, Italie) « Far Away » + « Not me » from « s/t » EP (2023)
21/ ERRATUM (Saint-Etienne, France) « Why Priest love Pis(s) » from « s/t » LP (2021)
22/ PLUTÔT MOURIR (Soudan, France) « ? » from rehearsal recording (2022)
23/ ERSATZ (Soudan, France) « Conflit contre Conflit » from split tape w/Usa la Tua Rabbia (2019)
24/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « Les Silences » from « De l’Autre Côté » LP (2022)
25/ TEN MINUTES LATER (Saint-Etienne, France) « Juan Luis Bastard » from « One Life, Two Chances » LP (2023)
26/ SURFBORT (New York, US) « Lot Lizard 93 » from « Keep on Truckin’ » LP (2021)
27/ BOTHERS (Portland, US) « No Town » from « II » LP (2022)
28/ MADAME GERMEN (A Coruna, Espagne) « Mécanismo do Medo » from « As Cicatrizes do Paraiso » LP (2003)
29/ MEANWHILE (Suède) « The Road to Hell » from « The Road to Hell » LP (1996)
30/ ADOLINA (Mouscron, Belgique) « Headfirst » from « Imago » LP (2021)
31/ VOLP (Paris, France) « Unica » from « s/t » Tape (2021)
32/ TURQUOISE (Paris, France) « Detestable » from « s/t » LP (2021)
33/ MEDIUM MATCH (Marseille, France) « The Smell of Jasmin » from « s/t » Tape (2021)
34/ ΠΥΡ ΚΑΤΑ ΒΟΥΛΗΣΗ / PYR KATA VOULISI (Athens, Grèce) « Έ κ π τ ω τ ο ς » from « Θ Υ Μ Α Τ Α Ε Ι Ρ Η Ν Η Σ » LP (2023)
35/ HALOTT KIGYOK (Hongrie) « Szimbiozis » from « s/t » Tape (2023)
36/ APACHE INDIAN (Birmingham, UK) « Boom Shack-a-lak » from « Boom Shack-a-lak » EP (1993)