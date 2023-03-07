podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 07/03/2023
    crust hardcore punk
    7 mars 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ BARRERA (Mallorca, Espagne) « Impulso » from « Visiones Nocturnas » LP (2021)
    2/ THE BROOD (Philadelphia, US) « Dying Futures » from « October Dreams » Tape (2016)
    3/ EVERCLEAR (Portland, US) »Santa Monica » from « Sparkle and Spade » LP (1995)
    4/ THE STRANGLERS (Guildford, UK) « This Song » from « Dark Matters » LP (2021)
    5/ JANPALACH (Odesa, Ukraine) « Wag the Dog » from « Celestials » LP (2022)
    6/ REVENGEANCE (Lisboa, Portugal) « No Way Out » from « John Q Citizen » LP (2012)
    7/ AARGH FUCK KILL (Hamburg, Allemagne) « AFK » from « Modern Warfare » LP (2016)
    8/ YLEISET SYYT (Helsinki, Finlande) « Hyvantekijää » from « Tolsten Todellisuus » LP (2022)
    9+10/ BOOTLICKER (Vancouver, Canada) « Defunction » + « Blitzkrieg » from « Lick the Boot, Lose your Teeth : The EP’s» LP (2022)
    11/ PANDEMIX (Boston, US) « World War Now » from « Love is Obliteration » LP (2023)
    12/ DOLLHOUSE (New York, US) « This is Heaven » from « The First Day of Spring » EP (2021)
    13/ LEATHERFACE (Sunderland, UK) « Cabbage Case » from « Cherry Knowle » LP (1989)
    14/ PETER & THE TEST TUBE BABIES (Peacehaven, UK) « Blown out Again » from « The Mating sounds of South American Frogs » LP (1983)
    15/ TROMBLON (Caen, France) « Traîtres à la Nation » from « Je me fiche d’être français » LP (2021)
    16/ DÖDLÄGE (Portland, US) « Architect of Oppression » from « Ritual Slaughter » LP (2016)
    17/ SOCIETY’S DECLINE (Stockholm, Suède) « Disillusioned » from « s/t » EP (2017)
    18/ A.P.P.L.E. (New York, US) « Peace is Possible » from V/A « A Bas Toutes les Armées » LP (1988)
    19+20/ LIVIN’ GAG (Trento, Italie) « Far Away » + « Not me » from « s/t » EP (2023)
    21/ ERRATUM (Saint-Etienne, France) « Why Priest love Pis(s) » from « s/t » LP (2021)
    22/ PLUTÔT MOURIR (Soudan, France) « ? » from rehearsal recording (2022)
    23/ ERSATZ (Soudan, France) « Conflit contre Conflit » from split tape w/Usa la Tua Rabbia (2019)
    24/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « Les Silences » from « De l’Autre Côté » LP (2022)
    25/ TEN MINUTES LATER (Saint-Etienne, France) « Juan Luis Bastard » from « One Life, Two Chances » LP (2023)
    26/ SURFBORT (New York, US) « Lot Lizard 93 » from « Keep on Truckin’ » LP (2021)
    27/ BOTHERS (Portland, US) « No Town » from « II » LP (2022)
    28/ MADAME GERMEN (A Coruna, Espagne) « Mécanismo do Medo » from « As Cicatrizes do Paraiso » LP (2003)
    29/ MEANWHILE (Suède) « The Road to Hell » from « The Road to Hell » LP (1996)
    30/ ADOLINA (Mouscron, Belgique) « Headfirst » from « Imago » LP (2021)
    31/ VOLP (Paris, France) « Unica » from « s/t » Tape (2021)
    32/ TURQUOISE (Paris, France) « Detestable » from « s/t » LP (2021)
    33/ MEDIUM MATCH (Marseille, France) « The Smell of Jasmin » from « s/t » Tape (2021)
    34/ ΠΥΡ ΚΑΤΑ ΒΟΥΛΗΣΗ / PYR KATA VOULISI (Athens, Grèce) « Έ κ π τ ω τ ο ς » from « Θ Υ Μ Α Τ Α Ε Ι Ρ Η Ν Η Σ » LP (2023)
    35/ HALOTT KIGYOK (Hongrie) « Szimbiozis » from « s/t » Tape (2023)
    36/ APACHE INDIAN (Birmingham, UK) « Boom Shack-a-lak » from « Boom Shack-a-lak » EP (1993)

