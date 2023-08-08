LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 08/08/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:05:10 — 229.2MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ POSTAGE (New York, US) « Insomnia3 + Paranoia » from LP « LP2 » (2022)
2+3/ ERUPT (Melbourne, Australie) « Left to Rot » from « Left to Rit » LP (2022)
3+4/ RIGOROUS INSTITUTION (Portland, US) « Nuclear Horses » from « Cainsmarch » LP (2022)
5/ ROCKWELL (Detroit, US) « Somebody’s watching me » from « Somebody’s watching Me » EP (1984)
6/ WEEZER (LA, US) from « Weezer the Real Album » LP (2019)
7+8 JUDAS ISCARIOT (New York, US) « Chained » + « Ghetto Building » from split LP w/ Seein’ Red (1998)
9+10+11/ MK ULTRA (Chicago, US) « Crucifixes & Chain Wallets (Christian, Hardcore is a Oxymoron » + « Forgotten » + Brotherhood » from split LP w/ Seein’ Red (1998)
12+13/ SCALPLE (New York, US) « Un Dia » + « Estado Odioso » from « World Gone Bad » (2018)
14/ VII (Bordeaux, France) « Cannibalis » from « Le Sang des innocents » LP (2008)
15/ BEASTIE BOYS (New York, US) « Sabotage » from « Ill Communication » LP (1994)
16+17/ SEEIN’ RED (Amersfort, Pays-Bas) « Anything Possible » + « Sponge » from split LP w/ Judas Iscariot (1998)
18/ NUKKE (Porto, Portugal) « Warmongoloid » from « No More Peace » LP (2021)
19/ MIKE OLDFIELD (Reading, UK) from « Tubular Bells » LP (1973)
20/ MELVINS (San Francisco, US) « Eye Flys » from « Gluey Porch Treatments » LP (1987)
21/ GRIEF (Boston, US) « Green Vegetable Market » from « Turbulent Tunes – Unreleased and out-of-print materials » 2xLP (2023)
22/ BURNING FLAG (Halifax, UK) « Matador » from « Matador » LP (2021)
23/ PEEPING TOM (US) « Five Seconds » from « s/t » LP (2006)
24/ THE GERMS (Los Angeles, US) « Let’s Pretend » from « (GI) » LP (1979)
25/ SNUFF (London, UK) « One of these days » from « Crepusculo Dorato della Bruschetta Borsetta Calzetta Cachetta Trombetta Lambretta Giallo Ossido, Ooooooh Cosi Magnifico ! » LP (2022)
26/ RAN (UK) « A Time to Dream » from « Little Tasmanian » EP (1993)
27/ MEDICTATION (Sunderland, UK) « Secret of the Marlins » from « Warm Flags » LP (2016)
28/ MUSE (Teignmouth, UK) « Plug in Baby » from « Origin of Symmetry » LP (2001)
29/ SAMIAM (Berkeley, US) « Luke Speed » from « Stowaway » LP (2023)
30/ RIEN VIRGULE (Bordeaux, France) « Apache » from « La Consolation des Violettes » 2xLP (2021)
31/ BAD RELIGION (Los Angeles, US) « Struck a Nerve » from «Tested » LP (1996)