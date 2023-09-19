podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 19/09/2023
    crust hardcore punk
    19 septembre 2023

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1/ DARLIGT SELSKAB (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Fake World » from « Haegtet Af » LP (2021)
    2/ KOMPLEX VINY (Podebrady, Rép. Tchèque) « Suita Pro Nové Konce » EP (2021)
    3/ DINOSAUR JR (Amherst, US) « Just like Heaven (The Cure) » from « You’re living all over me » CD (2005)
    4/ THE JESUS LIZARD (Austin, US) « Thumbcrews » from « Shot » LP (1996)
    5/ VEHEMENCE (France) « Justice doesn’t mean punish » from « s/t » CS (2023)
    6/ BARRAGE (Besançon, France) « Meute » from « s/t » LP (2023)
    7/ ORTOPEDIA TECNICA (Valencia, Espagne) « Hara Kiri » from « Sentencia » CS (2023)
    8/ PAPRIKA (New Orleans, US) « You tear me up (Buzzcocks) » from « Smoked » CS (2023)
    9/ TUHOON TUOMITUT (Tampere, Finlande) « Petoviha » from « Näikä Kasvaa Syödessä » LP (2022)
    10/ PARALLAX SMILE (Groningen, Pays-Bas) « White Fungus Suburbia » from « Bruised Fruit » LP (2023)
    11/ MUDHONEY (Seattle, US) « Broken Hands » from « Every Good Boy deserve Fudge » LP (1991)
    12/ HÜSKER DÜ (Minneapolis, US) « Chartered Trips » from « Zen Arcade » LP (1984)
    13/ GELD (Melbourne, Australie) « Hanging from a Rope » from « Currency // Castration » LP (2023)
    14/ DISMENOL (Lausanne, Suisse) « DFYS » from « s/t » (2021)
    15+16/ TOTAL NADA (Montreal, Canada) « Buraco » + « Demasiado Odio » from « II » EP (2023)
    17+18/ WORKERS COMP (Toronto, Canada) « Eviction Notice » + « Blue and Red » from « Demo » CS (2023)
    19/ ZONE INFINIE (Lyon, France) « Dégats » from « Dégats » EP (2021)
    20/ LA FRACTION (Paris, France) « Les Silences » from « De l’Autre Côté » LP (2022)
    21/ LE COEUR DES GARÇONS (Villefranche de Rouergues, France) « La Cible » from « Demo » CS (2022)
    22/ RAN (Lyon, France) « Universal Uselessness » from « Atrabilär » LP (2022)
    23/ BARAKA FACE JUNTA (Kołobrzeg, Pologne) « Obojętnie » from « Test Systemu » LP (2021)
    24/ BADGEWEARER (Glasgow, Écosse) « N’Alien Head » from « F.T.Q. » LP (1991)
    25/ CUNTROACHES (Berlin, Allemagne) « Inside Me » from split LPw/ Guttersnipe (2019)
    26/ ACID KING (San Francisco, US) « Beyond Vision » from « Beyond Vision » LP (2023)
    27/ GHOST (Linkiöping, Suède) « Square Hammer » from « Pope Star » EP (2016)
    28+29/ CHIEN FLIC (Bretagne, France) « Good Bed » + « Apple Pie » from « Wouf ! » CS (2023)
    30/ FAUCHEUSE (Bordeaux, France) « Possession » from Demo CS (2023)
    31/ CIMITERO (Parma, Italie) « L’Ultima Notte » from Demo CS (2023)
    32/ RANCOEUR (Nancy, France) « Lame en Peine » from « Lame en Peine » EP (2023)
    33/ PERPEX FLESH (Leeds, UK) « Black Magic » from « s/t » LP (2014)
    34/ KYLESA (Savannah, US) « Unspoken » from « Ultraviolet » LP (2013)
    35/ FLASH (Pays Basque, Espagne) « Ausencia » from « Este Ber Bezteik » CS (2023)

