LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 24/01/2023

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ VÄAKIVALTA (West Nusa Tangara, Indonésie) « Liar » + « Bubartan » from « Spectrum Kebisingan Masa Depan» EP (2022)
3/ REVANCHE (Barcelona, Espagne) « Droit dans le Mur » from « 4 Songs » EP (2021)
4/ FLOWER (New York, US) « Victims of Progress » from « Hardly a Dream » LP (2022)
5/ FUTURE (Warszawa, Pologne) « On the Rag » from « Demo 2 » (2022)
6+7/ B.R.A.T. (Baltimore, US) « Armed Revolution » + « Never Surrender » from « Promo ? » Tape (2022)
8+9/ THE ANNIHILATED (London, UK) « Liberation » + « Divide and Conquer » from « Submission to Annihilation » LP (2022)
10+11/ PHAGOCYTE (Boston, US) « Object » + « Deity » from « Rat Thing » Tape (2022)
12/ NÜTT (Buena Park, US) « L.I.M.E. » from « Tupas !! Blasts !! And other shitty punk sounds » EP (2022)
13/ FUTURA (Los Angeles, US) « En la Ciudad » from « V » Tape (2022)
14/ PATRIA LETAL (Quito, Equateur) « Traicion a la Patria » from « Conflictos Continuoso » LP (2022)
15/ LOST LEGION (Chicago, US) « Dancing Alone on a Monday Night » from « I hate You like I hate the Police » EP (2023)
16/ ACTIVE MINDS (Scarborough, UK) « Didn’t you see the Memo ? » from « What if we decide ? » 10 » (2023)
17/ COEUR À L’INDEX (Bruxelles, Belgique) « Rattrapez-moi » from « Demo I » (2023)
18/ ECTOPLASM (Nantes, France) « Out of Here » from « Demo » Tape (2019)
19/ ET ON TUERA TOUS LES AFFREUX (Caen, France) « 4h48 » from « Mange tes Morts » LP (2021)
20/ PIT SAMPRASS (Orléans, France) « Save your Generation (Jawbreaker) » from « Naked » LP (2022)
21/ ZERO GAIN (Saint-Etienne, France) « Home Sweet Home » from « Going Nowhere EP » (2019)
22/ GO PUBLIC ! (Lyon, France) « Snowball » from « Between Nowhere and Goodbye » LP (2023)
23/ ARREST (Barcelona, Espagne) « Pobre y Peligroso » from « Pobre i Perillos » EP (2023)
24/ TAPIOCA (Victoria, Canada) « The Collapse of Empathy » from « Plight » LP (2022)
25/ EXTASY (Buenos Aires, Argentine) « Todo esta Podrido » from « Ira Total » Tape (2022)
26+27/ SEKTION NO FUN (Halle, Allemagne) « Abspann » + « Erwartung Enttäuschung » from « II » Tape (2022)
28/ SOLDERA (Japon) « Dirty of War » from « s/t » EP (2022)
29+30/ Z-PAK (Philadelphia, US) « Itchy » + « Ken Doll’s Lament (Boyhood) » from « Demo » (2022)
31/ PHANTOM (New Brunswick, US) « Business Man » from « 7 Songs » Demo (2022)
32/ SLAN (Gothenburg, Suède) « Asiktsmaskin » from « s/t » EP (2022)
33/ ABERGAZ (Zagreb, Croatie) « Kensl Nekultura » from « Sivoslavija» LP (2022)
34/ TRAUMĘ (Warszawa, Pologne) « Marzenia » from « Obłęd » Tape (2022)
35/ AKELARRE (Tenerife, Espagne) « Jimmy » from « Ruido Poco Original » Tape (2022)
36+37/ GORILLA KNIFEFIGHT (Milwaukee, US) « Circle Speak » + « Sunshine » from « This Knife wins the Fight !» Tape (2022)
38/ INFERNO PERSONALE (Bremen, Allemagne) « Asfissia » from « In Ira Veritas » LP (2022)
39/ HOTZA (Bilbao, Espagne) « Iturribideko Labanak » from « Demo » EP (2022)
40/ GYP (Leeds, UK) « Sham » from « s/t » EP (2022)
41/ MISERY WHIP (Portland, US) « Worth Vs Cost » from « s/t » Tape (2022)
42+43/ SEX HATER (Kansas City, US) « $1400 Throw » + « My Pal Gooby » from « Psychward Dropouts » Tape (2022)
44/ MUNDO MUERTO (Medellin, Colombie) « Noche Fría » from « Noche Fría » EP (2022)
45/ GAUR (Bogor, Indonésie) « Monasticsm » from « Physical Breeze » Tape (2022)
46/ PIG SWEAT (Bern, Suisse) « Don’t Panic » from « Don’t Panic » LP (2022)
47/ MANIC RIDE (Malmö, Suède) « Can’t run forever » from « A New Low » LP (2022)
48/ BANDA DES FEMER (Menora, Espagne) « Foc de Bastards » from « Natura Morta » EP (2022)
49+50/ OBALTAN (Seoul, Corée du Sud) « 오 발 탄 » + « 폭력 » from « 4 Tracks Demo » (2022)
51/ TIKITEG (Umea, Suède) « Vägglus » from « Orgeat » EP (2022)
52/ KONVENTIO (Jyvaiskyla, Finlande) « Onkosusta Tahan » from « Kasetti » EP (2022)