LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 28/01/2025

0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ BAD RELIGION (Los Angeles, US) « Los Angeles is Burning » from « The Empire strikes first » LP (2004)
2/ FRANKIE STUBBS (Sunderland, UK) « Heart is Home » from « Heart is Home » EP (2018)
3/ GAZ (Paris, France) « Le Coffre (de la Bagnole) » from « Red Room » CS (2022)
4/ GAZ (Philadelphia, US) « 1948 » from « Demo » CS (2018)
5/ R.U.B. (Melbourne, Australie) « Good Bloke » (2024)
6/ STIFF RICHARDS (Melbourne, Australie) « GFC » from « GFC / Empty Barrels » EP (2024)
7/ GHOST (Linköping, Suède) « Mary on a Cross » from « Seven Inches of Satanic Panic » LP (2019)
8/ DISRUPT (Lynn, US) « Lack of Intelligence » from « Unrest » LP (1994)
9/ POISON SPEAR (Montréal, Canada) « Institutional Trust » from « Institutional Trust » CS (2025)
10+11/ SILO KIDS (Hattiesburg, US) « Model » + « Tricks » from « Demo » CS (2025)
12/ RAWHEADS (Stockholm, Suède) « Off with their Heads » from « s/t » LP (2025)
13/ CHASM (Seoul, Corée du Sud) « 책임 » from « Demo » CS (2025)
14/ NUIT BLEUE (Toulouse, France) « Le Dilemme du Prisonnier » from split EP w/ Dell’Anima nella Serpe (2023)
15/ NEGATIVE RUNNERS (Saint-Etienne, France) « Your World is Dead » from « s/t » LP (2020)
16/ FAMILLE D’ACCUEIL (Paris, France) « Abattoir » from « s/t » LP (2024)
17/ LA CHIALE (Grenoble, France) « Oh Ho oh » from « Oh Ho oh » CS (2023)
18/ ANGELO BADALAMENTI (New York, US) « Heartbreaks » from « Twin Peaks OST » LP (2017)
19/ SPITBOY (San Francisco, US) « Isolation Burns » from « True Self Revealed » LP (1993)
20/ FUGITIVE BUBBLE (Olympia, US) « Chicken Head » from « Delusion » CS (2023)
21/ INSANE URGE (Austin, US) « Roswell » from « My America » CS (2023)
22/ SLOA KNIVAR (Malmö, Suède) « Internet Profet » from « Hajda Mesar » LP (2024)
23/ OB (Weleri, Indonésie) « Pindad » from « Apocalypse » CS (2025)
24/ CONSUME (Seattle, US) « Like Father, Like Son » from split LP w/ Born/Dead (2003)
25/ SEE YOU IN HELL (Brno, République tchèque) « Kupredu » from split CD w/ 20 Minutes de Chaos (2005)
26/ EXCESS BLOOD (Olympia, US) « Here and There » from « s/t » » CS (2024)
27/ GUIDING LIGHT (Austin, US) « Sterb Dock » from « s/t » CS (2024)
28/ NORMAL WEIRDS (San Leandro, US) « Peter Frantic » from « No Lease on Life » EP (2025)
29/ DELL’ ANIMA NELLA SERPE (Turbigo, Italie) « Lo Vogliono i Padroni » from split EP w/ Nuit Bleue (2023)
30/ GRIEF (Boston, US) « I Hate the Human Race » from « Miserably ever after » LP (1996)
31/ L7 (Los Angeles, US) « Wargasm » from « Bricks are Heavy » LP (1992)
32/ JUDY AND THE JERKS (Hattiesburg, US) « Rumpus » + « Idle Threat » from Split LP w/ Shitty Life (2024)
33/ SHITTY LIFE (Parma, Italie) « Too Much Stimulation » from split LP w/ Judy and the Jerks (2024)
34/ UNION OF A DYING SUN (Tulsa, US) « That which we cannot escape » from « Demo » (2024)
35/ ALVILDA (Paris, France) « Le Froid » from « C’est Déjà l’Heure » LP (2024)