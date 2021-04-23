OVERDRIVE – 23 04 21
23 avril 2021 | Aucun commentaire
Podcast de l’émission du 23 avril sur Radio Dio avec le groupe Redemption en interview pour la sortie de son premier album, Three of a Kind.
Sixx AM
Blind Guardian
Heavy Feather
Enforcer
Mobchild
T.E.M.P.
Redemption
Redemption
Crypta
Dragonlord
Thulcandra
Autarkh
Cold Cell
