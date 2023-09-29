podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    OVERDRIVE – 29 09 23 – Biohazard
    Death Metal hard rock hardcore heavy metal
    29 septembre 2023 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast Overdrive de l’émission du 29 septembre 2023 sur Radio Dio avec une interview des vétérans de Biohazard enregistrée au Motocultor Festival.

    Running Wild
    Marc Hudson
    The Unity
    Darken
    Icon of Sin
    Octavus Lupus
    Biohazard
    Matw
    Primordial
    Roots of the Old Oak
    Hin
    Sylosis
    Cryptopsy
    Armored Saint

