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    POP DREAMS – 10/07/2026
    power pop
    10 juillet 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    1/ Hurry « the dumbest person you’ve ever seen » (from « zoned out » 2026)

    2/ Hurry « zoned out » (from « zoned out » 2026)

    3/ TAKER « for you » (from « sons and daughters » 2026)

    4/ TAKER « town » (from « sons and daughters » 2026)

    5/ DEAD STAR BOYS « lonely boy » (from « rats » 2026)

    6/ DEAD STAR BOYS « the soldiers are all broken » (from « rats » 2026)

    7/ My Raining Stars « fine » (from « toy club » 2026)

    8/ My Raining Stars « wherever » (from « toy club »

    9/ The Hollywood Stars « can’t do it right » (from « startruck » 2024)

    10/ The Hollywood Stars « king of the night time world » (from « startruck » 2024)

    11/ Lande Hekt « wake up » (from « gigantic disappointment » 2019)

    12/ Amani Burnham « bluejay » (from « roots & wings » 2026)

    13/ The Trafalgars « hip young man » (from « shake yer popboomerang vol 4 » compilation 2026)

    14/ LOVIN SPOONFULL « summer in the city » (from « hums » 1966/60th anniversary!!!)

    15/ BELOVED ONES « my year is a day » (from « collecting peppermint clouds » compilation 1999)

    16/ ANGLE PAVEMENT « baby you’ve goota stay » (from « collecting peppermint clouds » 1999)

    17/ THE ROLLING STONES « come on » 1963 (first single)

    18/ THE ROLLING STONES « in the stars » (last 2026 single)

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