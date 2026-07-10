POP DREAMS – 10/07/2026

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:30:40 — 145.3MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
1/ Hurry « the dumbest person you’ve ever seen » (from « zoned out » 2026)
2/ Hurry « zoned out » (from « zoned out » 2026)
3/ TAKER « for you » (from « sons and daughters » 2026)
4/ TAKER « town » (from « sons and daughters » 2026)
5/ DEAD STAR BOYS « lonely boy » (from « rats » 2026)
6/ DEAD STAR BOYS « the soldiers are all broken » (from « rats » 2026)
7/ My Raining Stars « fine » (from « toy club » 2026)
8/ My Raining Stars « wherever » (from « toy club »
9/ The Hollywood Stars « can’t do it right » (from « startruck » 2024)
10/ The Hollywood Stars « king of the night time world » (from « startruck » 2024)
11/ Lande Hekt « wake up » (from « gigantic disappointment » 2019)
12/ Amani Burnham « bluejay » (from « roots & wings » 2026)
13/ The Trafalgars « hip young man » (from « shake yer popboomerang vol 4 » compilation 2026)
14/ LOVIN SPOONFULL « summer in the city » (from « hums » 1966/60th anniversary!!!)
15/ BELOVED ONES « my year is a day » (from « collecting peppermint clouds » compilation 1999)
16/ ANGLE PAVEMENT « baby you’ve goota stay » (from « collecting peppermint clouds » 1999)
17/ THE ROLLING STONES « come on » 1963 (first single)
18/ THE ROLLING STONES « in the stars » (last 2026 single)