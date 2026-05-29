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    POP DREAMS –
    power pop
    29 mai 2026 | Aucun commentaire

    Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:27:06 — 119.6MB) | Embed

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    https://archive.org/details/pop-dreams-29-5-2026
    1/ Gary Klebe « not tough enough » (from « out loud » 2026)

    2/ Gary Klebe « shake me » (from « out loud » 2026)

    3/ The While « cheries » (from the while » 2025)

    4/ The While « close to the bone » (from « the while » 2025)

    5/ Close Enemies « inside out » (from « close enemies » 2026)

    6/ Close Enemies « wink and a feather » (from « close enemies » 2026)

    7/ THE SHOES « bittersweet » (from « propeller » 1994)

    8/ William pears « transparent day » (2026 single)

    9/ Radio Weekend « circles » (from « circles » ep 2026)

    10/ Radio Weekend « number one again » (from « circles » 2026)

    11/ Grateful Cat « when our world disappears » (from « ready to go anywhere » 2025)

    12/ Grateful Cat « hey, food delivery guy » (from « ready to go anywhere » 2026)

    13/ Chris Brain « open up your eyes » (from « red sun rising » 2026)

    14/ Chris Brain « out till evening end » (from « red sun rising » 2026)

    15/ THE CENTURYS « hard times » (from « the return of the young Pennsylvanians » compilation 1983)

    16/ THE SHAYNES « from my window » (from « the return of the young Pennsylvanians » compilation 1983)

    17/ Pop Crimes « sunrise » (from « bright light » 2026)

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