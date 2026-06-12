POP DREAMS – 12/06/2026

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:31:23 — 167.3MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
1/ William pears « life for second-hand goods » (2026 single)
2/ William pears « big bang » (from « big bang » 2001)
3/ Weird Nightmare « might see you there » (from « hoopla » 2026)
4/ Weird Nightmare « never in style » (from « hoopla » 2026)
5/ LOCAL DRAGS « sticky menu » (from « cool if we split » 2026)
6/ LOCAL DRAGS « can get through » (from « cool if we split » 2026)
7/ The Greenberry Woods « very good year » (from « it’s all good…sugar » 2026)
8/ MOD LANG « in advance » (from « borrowed time » 2026)
9/ Pinstock « left me hanging » (from « the beginning » ep 2025)
10/ Pinstock « going backwards » (from « the beginnin » ep 2025)
11/ WIDOWSPEAK « if you change » (from « roses » 2026)
12/ WIDOWSPEAK « angel number » (from « roses » 2026)
13/ R.E.M. « fall on me » (from « lifes rich pageant » 1986/40th anniversary!!!)
14/ R.E.M. « superman » (from « lifes rich pageant » 1986/ the Clique cover)
15/ BEATINGS « we’d be happy » (from « mod meeting vol 7″2012)
16/ JON AND ROBIN « love me baby » (from « mod meeting vol 7 » 2012)
17/DEEP PURPLE « never before » (from « machine head » 1972)
18/ STATUS QUO « blue eyed lady » (from « hello » 1973)