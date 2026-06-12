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    POP DREAMS – 12/06/2026
    power pop
    12 juin 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    1/ William pears « life for second-hand goods » (2026 single)

    2/ William pears « big bang » (from « big bang » 2001)

    3/ Weird Nightmare « might see you there » (from « hoopla » 2026)

    4/ Weird Nightmare « never in style » (from « hoopla » 2026)

    5/ LOCAL DRAGS « sticky menu » (from « cool if we split » 2026)

    6/ LOCAL DRAGS « can get through » (from « cool if we split » 2026)

    7/ The Greenberry Woods « very good year » (from « it’s all good…sugar » 2026)

    8/ MOD LANG « in advance » (from « borrowed time » 2026)

    9/ Pinstock « left me hanging » (from « the beginning » ep 2025)

    10/ Pinstock « going backwards » (from « the beginnin » ep 2025)

    11/ WIDOWSPEAK « if you change » (from « roses » 2026)

    12/ WIDOWSPEAK « angel number » (from « roses » 2026)

    13/ R.E.M. « fall on me » (from « lifes rich pageant » 1986/40th anniversary!!!)

    14/ R.E.M. « superman » (from « lifes rich pageant » 1986/ the Clique cover)

    15/ BEATINGS « we’d be happy » (from « mod meeting vol 7″2012)

    16/ JON AND ROBIN « love me baby » (from « mod meeting vol 7 » 2012)

    17/DEEP PURPLE « never before » (from « machine head » 1972)

    18/ STATUS QUO « blue eyed lady » (from « hello » 1973)

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