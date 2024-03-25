Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
THE JUDGES “Bad Blues” from Judgement Day
SPLIT SYSTEM “Hold It” from Volume 2
DION LUNADON “Diamond Sea” from Systems Edge
WESLEY FULLER “Back To square One” from All Fuller No Filler
THE ARMCHAIR ORACLES “Addicted To The Ride” from Nothingeveris
THE JAMES CLARKE INSTITUTE “Phanthom Girl” from Under The Lampshade
PAUL COLLINS “You Can’t Go Back” from Stand Back and Take A Good Luck
THE JUDGES “The House Always Wins” from Judgement Day
THE STEMS “Sad girl” from At First Sight Violets Are Blue
POP CRIMES “Do Colours Last” from Gathered Together
THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN “Jamcod” from Glasgow Eyes
THE SMIRKS “Angry With Myself” from Harmony In My Head Boxset
THE HIGH “Box Set Go” from Mojo issue 365 cd
THE JUDGES “Who’s Your God Today?” from Judgement Day
THE SECRETS “Love For The Money” from Kansas Music Hall Of Fame cd
THE RASPBERRIES “Let’s Pretend” from Fresh
POWER POP PILLS 210 March the 25th
25 mars 2024 | Aucun commentaire