Pop dreams – 26/03/2021

TEENAGE FAN CLUB « get funky » (from « thirteen » 1993)
1/TEENAGE FAN CLUB « the sun won’t shine on me » (from « endless arcade » 2021)
2/PIGGIES « I’m not eighteeen » (from « time » 1999/2019)
3/ PIGGIES « time » (from » time » 1999/2019)
4/ WANNA BES « I’ll be alright » (from « out went the lights » 2017)
5/ WANNA BES « come on down » (from « out went the lights » 2017)
6/ THE GOLD NEEDLES « what’s tomorrow ever done for you » (from « what’s tomorrow ever done for you » 2021)
7/ THE GOLD NEEDLES « dead man’s hand » (from « what’s tomorrow ever done for you » 2021)
8/ PIGGIES « I can fine it » (from « time » 1999/2019)
9/ WANN BES « another yesterday » (from « out went the lights » 2017)
10/ WANNA BES « keep it for you » (from « out went the lights » 2017)
11/ THE BELLTOWERS « erase any doubt » (from « magnetic : reel two » ep 2021)
12/ THE UMBRELLA PUZZLES « something seems off » (from « a slowly dawning realization » 2021)
teenage fan club « is this music ? » (from « bandwagonesque » 1991)
POP DREAMS each friday on Radio DIO 89.5 FM from 8 to 9 pm (9.30 sometimes) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
Gérard, Jean-Yves et Jacques
STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!