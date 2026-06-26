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    POP DREAMS 26/06/2026
    power pop
    26 juin 2026 | Aucun commentaire

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    1/ The Hanging Stars « sister of the sun » (from « just a day » 2026)

    2/ The Hanging Stars « all your yesterdays » (from « just a day » 2026)

    3/ Continental Lovers « really doesn’t matter » (from « continental lovers » 2024)

    4/ Continental Lovers « wedding song » (from « continental lovers » 2024)

    5/ Love, Burns « one more night in the park » (from « pavement drawings » 2026)

    6/ Love, Burns « dear Carol » (from « pavement drawings » 2026)

    7/ Datura4 Band « on the rebound » (from « high on the low brow » 2026)

    8/ Datura4 Band « dirty laundry » (from « high on the low brow » 2026)

    9/ HEDGE BURNERS « wild deep blue » (from « fall out of the future » 2026)

    10/ HEDGE BURNERS « by water » (from « fall out of the future » 2026)

    11/ THE TROLLEYVOX « when I lost you » (from « ephemera for the future » 2000)

    12/ THE FORRESTERS « missing you » (from « skindeep » 2005)

    13/ Gnome Music (The GNOMES) « don’t worry » (from « more » ep 2026)

    14/ THE DOOBIES BROTHERS « nobody » (from « the Doobie Brothers » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)

    15/ MR WIGGLES « homeboy » (from « talking trash » compilation)

    16/ MORINE AND THE ZERCONS « let a woman through » (from « talking trash » compilation)

    17/ THE BYRDS « eight miles high » (from « fifth dimension » 1966/60th anniversay!!)

    18/ JEFFERSON AIRPLANE « come up the years (from « takes off »/60th anniversary!!)

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