POP DREAMS 26/06/2026

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1/ The Hanging Stars « sister of the sun » (from « just a day » 2026)
2/ The Hanging Stars « all your yesterdays » (from « just a day » 2026)
3/ Continental Lovers « really doesn’t matter » (from « continental lovers » 2024)
4/ Continental Lovers « wedding song » (from « continental lovers » 2024)
5/ Love, Burns « one more night in the park » (from « pavement drawings » 2026)
6/ Love, Burns « dear Carol » (from « pavement drawings » 2026)
7/ Datura4 Band « on the rebound » (from « high on the low brow » 2026)
8/ Datura4 Band « dirty laundry » (from « high on the low brow » 2026)
9/ HEDGE BURNERS « wild deep blue » (from « fall out of the future » 2026)
10/ HEDGE BURNERS « by water » (from « fall out of the future » 2026)
11/ THE TROLLEYVOX « when I lost you » (from « ephemera for the future » 2000)
12/ THE FORRESTERS « missing you » (from « skindeep » 2005)
13/ Gnome Music (The GNOMES) « don’t worry » (from « more » ep 2026)
14/ THE DOOBIES BROTHERS « nobody » (from « the Doobie Brothers » 1971/55th anniversary!!!)
15/ MR WIGGLES « homeboy » (from « talking trash » compilation)
16/ MORINE AND THE ZERCONS « let a woman through » (from « talking trash » compilation)
17/ THE BYRDS « eight miles high » (from « fifth dimension » 1966/60th anniversay!!)
18/ JEFFERSON AIRPLANE « come up the years (from « takes off »/60th anniversary!!)