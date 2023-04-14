tracklist : TENNAGE FAN CLUB (overture)
R.E.M. « radio free Europe » « sitting still » (from « murmur » 1983 40th anniversary) / BABAGANOUJ « stay up for me » « dag » (from « jumbo pets » 2023) / FAKE NAMES « don’t blame yourself » « go » (from « expendables » 2023) /OWSLEY « I’m alright » « oh no the radio » (from « owsley » 1997) / EITHERWAY « shoulders » « Amber » (from « hiding in plain sight » 2018 ep) / SUEDE « metal mickey » (from « Suede » 1993 30th anniversary) / THE AUTEURS « housebreaker » (from « new wave » 1993 30th anniversary) / R.E.M. « pale blue eyes » ( « cover of the week » from Toronto 1983) / DUNE RATS « E T » « Dailai Lama » (from « 2014 album) / WIRETREE « Dakota » (from « make up » 2011) / SOME GIRLS « just like the first time » (from « feel it » 2003)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB (underture)
POP DREAMS each friday on Radio DIO from8 to 9.30 pm (french hour) and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!
Pop Dreams Radio Show April 14th 2023
