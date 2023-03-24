tracklist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB (overture)
UNIT 3 « california sunshine » (from « California sunshine » ep 2023) / HOT NUN « hey you » (from 2023 single) / BASEMENT x 2 (from « colourmeinkindness » 2012) / POPULAR CREEPS x 2 (from « all of this end in tears » 2022) / THE CAVEDOGS « leave me alone » (from « ride for the shuts in » 1990) single of the week / JOE COCKER « I’ll cry instead » ( 1964 single/Beatles cover) / BASEMENT x 2 (from « further sky » ep 2014) / ROXY MUSIC x 2 (from « for your pleasure » 50th anniversary ) / RORY GALLAGHER « cradle rock » (from « Irish tour 1974) live album of the week) / ARCWELDER x 2 (from « pull » 1992) / THE SHAKE « you said goodbye » (from « trippin’ the whole colourful world » 2007) / LONDON COWBOYS « showdown » (from « on stage » 1986)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB (underture)
POP DREAMS on Radio DIO each friday from 8 to 9.30 pm and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!
Pop Dreams Radio Show March 24th 2023
24 mars 2023 | Aucun commentaire