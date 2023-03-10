Pop Dreams Radio Show March 1Oth 2023

tracklist : TEENAGE FAN CLUB (overture)
RYAN ALLEN x2 tracks (from « the last rock band » 2023) / HATCHIE x 2 (from « giving the world away » 2022) /ROBERT FOSTER (from « the candle and the flame » 2023) / THE SHOP WINDOW (from « the state of being human » 2021) / THE CLASH « lost in supermarket » (track of the week from « London calling » 1979) / JOHN CALE « Paris 1919 » (from « Paris 1919 » 50th anniversary 1973) / HATCHIE (from « giving the world away » 2022) / THE SHAKE x 2 tracks (from « gimme some action » 2019) / THE INMATES x 2 tracks (from « true live stories » 1984/ album live of the week) / JESUS AND MARY CHAIN x 2 tracks (from « darkland » 1987) / FLAMIN GROOVIES x 2 tracks (Who and Stones covers from « sixteen tunes » 1991)
THE PLIMSOULS (underture)
POP DREAMS each friday on Radio DIO from 8 to 9.30 pm
Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!!
