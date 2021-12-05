🖤 La tracklist !!! -> 🖤
01 – Cécil B demented de John Waters (2000)
Extrait
02 – Planet-terror – Grindhouse de Robert Rodriguez (2007)
Main Titles
03 – Zombies of mass destruction de Kevin Hamedani (2009)
Extrait
04 – Phantom of the Paradise (1974)
05 – Death Race 2000 de Paul Bartel (1975)
Extrait
06 – Viva la muerte de Fernando Arrabal (1979)
G. Agatz – Ekkoleg
07 – Le magasin des suicidés de Patrice Leconte (2012)
Extrait
08 – Las bruhas de zugaramundi de Álex de la Iglesia (2013)
Mikel Laboa – Baga higa higa
09 – The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy de Garth Jennings (2005)
10 – La cité des enfants perdu de Marc Caro et Jean-Pierre Jeunet (1995)
Extrait
11 – Ghost World de Terry Zwigoff (2001)
Skip James – Devil got my woman
12 – The mist de Frank Darabon (2007)
Extrait
13 – Suspiria de Dario Argento (1977)
Goblin – Witch
14 – Cécil B Demented de John Waters (2000)
Extrait
15 – The Silence of the Lambs de Jonathan Demme (1991)
Q Lazzarus – Goodbye Horses
16 – Horton de Jimmy Hayward et Steve Martino (2015)
Extrait
17 – Rebetiko de Costas Ferris (1983)
Sotiria Leonardou
18 – Hell Boy de Guillermo del Toro (2004)
Extrait
19 – What we do in the shadows de Jemaine Clement et Taika Waititi (2014)
Norma Tanega – You’re Dead
20 – The neverending story de Wolfgang Petersen (1984)
21 – The mist de Frank Darabon (2007)
Dead can dance – The Host of Seraphim
22- Toy story de John Lasseter (1995)
Extrait
23 – Hedwig and the angry inch de John Cameron Mitchell (2001)
Steph trask – Wig in a box
24 – Priscilla folle du desert de Stephan Elliott (1994)
Extrait
25 – Sin un Adiós de Vicente Escriva (1970)
Raphael – Balada Triste De Trompeta
26 – Wwhite god de Kornél Mundruczó (2014)
Liszt – Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2
Radio Silencio #10 – Skalpel
