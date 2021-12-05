podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    Radio Silencio #10 – Skalpel
    BO cinema OST
    5 décembre 2021






    🖤 La tracklist !!! -> 🖤
    01 – Cécil B demented de John Waters (2000)
    Extrait
    02 – Planet-terror – Grindhouse de Robert Rodriguez (2007)
    Main Titles
    03 – Zombies of mass destruction de Kevin Hamedani (2009)
    Extrait
    04 – Phantom of the Paradise (1974)
    05 – Death Race 2000 de Paul Bartel (1975)
    Extrait
    06 – Viva la muerte de Fernando Arrabal (1979)
    G. Agatz – Ekkoleg
    07 – Le magasin des suicidés de Patrice Leconte (2012)
    Extrait
    08 – Las bruhas de zugaramundi de Álex de la Iglesia (2013)
    Mikel Laboa – Baga higa higa
    09 – The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy de Garth Jennings (2005)
    10 – La cité des enfants perdu de Marc Caro et Jean-Pierre Jeunet (1995)
    Extrait
    11 – Ghost World de Terry Zwigoff (2001)
    Skip James – Devil got my woman
    12 – The mist de Frank Darabon (2007)
    Extrait
    13 – Suspiria de Dario Argento (1977)
    Goblin – Witch
    14 – Cécil B Demented de John Waters (2000)
    Extrait
    15 – The Silence of the Lambs de Jonathan Demme (1991)
    Q Lazzarus – Goodbye Horses
    16 – Horton de Jimmy Hayward et Steve Martino (2015)
    Extrait
    17 – Rebetiko de Costas Ferris (1983)
    Sotiria Leonardou
    18 – Hell Boy de Guillermo del Toro (2004)
    Extrait
    19 – What we do in the shadows de Jemaine Clement et Taika Waititi (2014)
    Norma Tanega – You’re Dead
    20 – The neverending story de Wolfgang Petersen (1984)
    21 – The mist de Frank Darabon (2007)
    Dead can dance – The Host of Seraphim
    22- Toy story de John Lasseter (1995)
    Extrait
    23 – Hedwig and the angry inch de John Cameron Mitchell (2001)
    Steph trask – Wig in a box
    24 – Priscilla folle du desert de Stephan Elliott (1994)
    Extrait
    25 – Sin un Adiós de Vicente Escriva (1970)
    Raphael – Balada Triste De Trompeta
    26 – Wwhite god de Kornél Mundruczó (2014)
    Liszt – Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2

