    Radio Silencio Saison 3 #05 – Spéciale Frédéric Professeur Thibault
    BO cinema OST
    13 juin 2021 | Aucun commentaire






    🖤 La tracklist !!! -> 🖤
    01 – Melancholia de Lars Von Trier (2011)
    Richard Wagner – Tristan und Isolde
    02 – Breaking Point de Bo Arne Vibenius (1975)
    Bande annonce
    03 – Les Pirates du métro / The Taking of Pelham One Towo Three de Joseph Sargeant (1974)
    David Shire – The Taking of Pelhalm One Two Three
    04 – Enter the Dragon / Opération Dragon de Robert Clouse (1973)
    Lalo Schiffrin – Main Theme
    05 – Forbidden Zone de Richard Elfman (1982)
    Danny Elfman and the Mystic Knights of Oingo Boing – Squizit the Moocher
    06 – S.W.A.T. série TV (1975-1976)
    Rythm Heritage – Theme From S.W.A.T.
    07 – Once Upon a Time in China de Tsui Hark (1991)
    James Wong Jim – Once Upon a Time in China Theme
    08 – Lady Snowblood de Toshiya Fujita (1973)
    Meiko Kaiji – Shura No Hana
    09 – Venus in Furs de Jess Franco (1969)
    Syd Dale – Venus in Furs Opening
    10 – La Proie de Eric Valette (2011)
    Noko – La Proie Main Theme
    11 – Pub compagnie d’aviation Swinging Nordwest (1965)
    Max Meier-Malets – Swinging Nordwest
    12 – Rock’n’Roll High School de Alan Arkush (1979)
    The Ramones – Do You Wanna Dance ?
    13 – Barry Adamson – 007 A Fantasy James Bond Theme
    14 – Au Service secret de sa majesté de Peter Hunt (1969)
    Louis Amstrong – We Have All the Time in the World
    Outro : 007 James Bond Theme – Fingerstyle Guitar by Marcos Kaiser

