Radio Silencio Saison 3 #05 – Spéciale Frédéric Professeur Thibault

🖤 La tracklist !!! -> 🖤
01 – Melancholia de Lars Von Trier (2011)
Richard Wagner – Tristan und Isolde
02 – Breaking Point de Bo Arne Vibenius (1975)
03 – Les Pirates du métro / The Taking of Pelham One Towo Three de Joseph Sargeant (1974)
David Shire – The Taking of Pelhalm One Two Three
04 – Enter the Dragon / Opération Dragon de Robert Clouse (1973)
Lalo Schiffrin – Main Theme
05 – Forbidden Zone de Richard Elfman (1982)
Danny Elfman and the Mystic Knights of Oingo Boing – Squizit the Moocher
06 – S.W.A.T. série TV (1975-1976)
Rythm Heritage – Theme From S.W.A.T.
07 – Once Upon a Time in China de Tsui Hark (1991)
James Wong Jim – Once Upon a Time in China Theme
08 – Lady Snowblood de Toshiya Fujita (1973)
Meiko Kaiji – Shura No Hana
09 – Venus in Furs de Jess Franco (1969)
Syd Dale – Venus in Furs Opening
10 – La Proie de Eric Valette (2011)
Noko – La Proie Main Theme
11 – Pub compagnie d’aviation Swinging Nordwest (1965)
Max Meier-Malets – Swinging Nordwest
12 – Rock’n’Roll High School de Alan Arkush (1979)
The Ramones – Do You Wanna Dance ?
13 – Barry Adamson – 007 A Fantasy James Bond Theme
14 – Au Service secret de sa majesté de Peter Hunt (1969)
Louis Amstrong – We Have All the Time in the World
Outro : 007 James Bond Theme – Fingerstyle Guitar by Marcos Kaiser
Radio Silencio Saison 3 #05 – Spéciale Frédéric Professeur Thibault
13 juin 2021 | Aucun commentaire