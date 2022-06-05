podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel #3 – Label GIEGLING
    ambiant techno Berghain dub techno tech/house
    5 juin 2022


    Présentation du label Allemand Giegling  Label Giegling | Références | Discogs

    DJ Metatron – Not A Perfect Party (Opening Speech) / Loops Of Infinity (A Rave Loveletter)

    Prince Of Denmark – Untitled / To the Fifty Engineers

    DJ Healer – 2 The Dark / Nothing 2 Loose

    Golden Baby – Untitled / Forgotten World 1

    Traumprinz – Intrinity / Intrinity

    DJ Metatron – Euphoria / Loops Of Infinity (A Rave Loveletter)

    Prime Minister Of Doom -Tribal Days Part II / Mudshadow Propaganda

    Traumprinz – Set Your Lovin’ (Kasha’s Bad Romance Short Mix) / Traumprinz 06

    The Phantasy – love will see us through / Ibiza

    Edward – Skating Beats / Into A Better Future

    Matthias Reiling – Bubble To Bubble / Das Gespenst Von Altona

    Dwig – Luise Und Die Strandpiraten / Luise Und Die Strandpiraten

    Zum Goldenen Schwarm – Part 2 / Die Wolke

    Ateq – Sar / Futur II

    Vril – Untitled / Planet Giegling Tour EP

    The Phantasy – the phantasy – outro pt. II / Ibiza pt. II

     

    La nouveauté :

    LB aka LABAT : Lambo / lambo  LB aka LABAT – LAMBO | Poumpet Records (bandcamp.com)

    LB aka LABAT : 1993 / Split your thang  PREMIERE : LB aka LABAT – 1993 [ALELAH Records] par Délicieuse Musique (soundcloud.com)

     

    L’instant WASISTDAS :

    GAMOVER – To live that way / NEAR DUB EXPERIENCE  gamover (free.fr) gamover7.free.fr/Near Dub Experience/Gamover – 01 – To Live That Way.mp3

    The CLASH – Bankrobber / Bankrobber
    https://www.mixcloud.com/sabrinagodfrin/la-boîte-à-bordel-3-label-giegling/

