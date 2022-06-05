Présentation du label Allemand Giegling Label Giegling | Références | Discogs
DJ Metatron – Not A Perfect Party (Opening Speech) / Loops Of Infinity (A Rave Loveletter)
Prince Of Denmark – Untitled / To the Fifty Engineers
DJ Healer – 2 The Dark / Nothing 2 Loose
Golden Baby – Untitled / Forgotten World 1
Traumprinz – Intrinity / Intrinity
DJ Metatron – Euphoria / Loops Of Infinity (A Rave Loveletter)
Prime Minister Of Doom -Tribal Days Part II / Mudshadow Propaganda
Traumprinz – Set Your Lovin’ (Kasha’s Bad Romance Short Mix) / Traumprinz 06
The Phantasy – love will see us through / Ibiza
Edward – Skating Beats / Into A Better Future
Matthias Reiling – Bubble To Bubble / Das Gespenst Von Altona
Dwig – Luise Und Die Strandpiraten / Luise Und Die Strandpiraten
Zum Goldenen Schwarm – Part 2 / Die Wolke
Ateq – Sar / Futur II
Vril – Untitled / Planet Giegling Tour EP
The Phantasy – the phantasy – outro pt. II / Ibiza pt. II
La nouveauté :
LB aka LABAT : Lambo / lambo LB aka LABAT – LAMBO | Poumpet Records (bandcamp.com)
LB aka LABAT : 1993 / Split your thang PREMIERE : LB aka LABAT – 1993 [ALELAH Records] par Délicieuse Musique (soundcloud.com)
L’instant WASISTDAS :
GAMOVER – To live that way / NEAR DUB EXPERIENCE gamover (free.fr) gamover7.free.fr/Near Dub Experience/Gamover – 01 – To Live That Way.mp3
The CLASH – Bankrobber / Bankrobber
https://www.mixcloud.com/sabrinagodfrin/la-boîte-à-bordel-3-label-giegling/