    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 26 du 02/06/2024
    Dark French Electro TECHNOïde
    2 juin 2024 | Aucun commentaire


    Boîte à Bordel de juin

    Tracklist
    Zaho de Zagazan : Suffisamment
    Le Vasco : Loved Ghost
    Anarkhia : 1984
    Ritualz vs Fostercare – Queen
    Raoul Juke : Ravaged
    Apollo Noir : Subway chase
    Actress : Dolphin spray
    Parquet : Puppet
    Ar Ken : video you tube
    Azu Tiwaline + HIIIT : Brain rattled
    μ-Ziq : Windsor safari park
    Legowelt : No one wants to buy my NFT
    Alexis Lumiere : les aventuriers du terrain vague
    Prohom : Brille pour toi
    La vie sauvage : Fuck myself up
    Flavien Berger : Leviathan
    https://www.courrierinternational.com/article/energie-israel-et-l-autorite-palestinienne-negocient-l-exploitation-d-un-champ-gazier-au-large-de-gaza

