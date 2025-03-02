La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 33 dubo du bon dub
2 mars 2025 | Aucun commentaire
Boîte à Bordel Mars 25 Emission 33 Dubo, du bon Dub
Tracklist :
Meta Program – 6 – Program Mdathy
Meta Program – Dobbler Walk – Program Mdathy
Egyptology – Airborne Corridor – The Skies
Kuedo – Shadow dance – Infinite window
Lee Gamble – Moscow – In a paraventral scale
Boards of Canada – You could feel the sky – Geogaddi
Ital Tek – Insomniac – Cyclical
Dead Fader – Tubed – Scorched
DVA – Perxoflyf – All ya records
Graph – Graph dub – New (dub) excursion part two
LCTR – Teal ranger – Teal Ranger
Tysk Raider – Molehills – Steiner Parker Variations
Prince of Denmark – Interlude – 8
Trackermatte – En Explorer – Rave Partner
Nouveautés
Bothlane – Farr into the stars – Stellar hijinks
Kompromat – No stranger to heartbreak -Playing Praying
Jack Vesk – La fête des Morses – La Fête des Morses
The Man Unknown – Down wards -Primitive Future
Jamie XX – Waited all night – Waited all night
Kecekecé
Tushen Raï – Bordel des Ärts -Drum circle