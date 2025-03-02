podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 33 dubo du bon dub
    dub electro IDM nouveauté
    2 mars 2025 | Aucun commentaire

    Boîte à Bordel Mars 25 Emission 33 Dubo, du bon Dub

     Tracklist :
    Meta Program – 6 – Program Mdathy
    Meta Program – Dobbler Walk – Program Mdathy
    Egyptology – Airborne Corridor – The Skies
    Kuedo – Shadow dance – Infinite window
    Lee Gamble – Moscow – In a paraventral scale
    Boards of Canada – You could feel the sky – Geogaddi
    Ital Tek – Insomniac – Cyclical
    Dead Fader – Tubed – Scorched
    DVA – Perxoflyf – All ya records
    Graph – Graph dub – New (dub) excursion part two
    LCTR – Teal ranger – Teal Ranger
    Tysk Raider – Molehills – Steiner Parker Variations
    Prince of Denmark – Interlude – 8
    Trackermatte – En Explorer – Rave Partner
    Nouveautés
    Bothlane – Farr into the stars – Stellar hijinks
    Kompromat – No stranger to heartbreak -Playing Praying
    Jack Vesk – La fête des Morses – La Fête des Morses
    The Man Unknown – Down wards  -Primitive Future
    Jamie XX – Waited all night – Waited all night
    Kecekecé
    Tushen Raï – Bordel des Ärts -Drum circle

