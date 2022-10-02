La Boîte à Bordel – Emission #7 label Börft

Emission #7 sur le label Börft
La nouveauté : I Speak Machine – Left for Dead (War Mix) – WAR
WASIDAS /KECEKECE : Interlope – Acheter Un Homme (Dirty Aerobic Mix) – Petits Arrangements Entre Amis
S.D.F. – Go To Hell – Wild Music
Spilding – Nameless – Wild Music
Der Angriff – Metal On Metal – Wild Music
Der Angriff – Military Action – Wild Music
Due – Mambo Rambo – Super Disco
ö.v. – All Transistor – Super Disco
Alvars orkester – Dinitrat – Sucking zombie
Dan Fun – Freak Sofa Dream – Telematic
Frak – City Synth – Dry Vanadis / Tournament City
Frak – Machines Drifting Away – Fusion in Park
Frak – De Klos – Altan Gathering
Jon Doppler – Doppler The Other Side – These Stolen Dreams
Villa Åbo – Tagetes – Tagetes
Bergsonist – Self Cultivation – Chaos
Obergman – Acid Healing – Universal Hologram
Daniel Araya – Skogen 2 – COLVMN
Systema Scrotum – Side B – Convulsions