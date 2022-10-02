podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    LA FRANCE PUE (1 semaine sur 2) - ?

    crust hardcore punk
    PODCASTS
    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission #7 label Börft
    Acidtechno Börft coldwave Industrial
    2 octobre 2022 | Aucun commentaire


    Emission #7 sur le label Börft

    La nouveauté : I Speak Machine – Left for Dead (War Mix) – WAR
    WASIDAS /KECEKECE : Interlope – Acheter Un Homme (Dirty Aerobic Mix) – Petits Arrangements Entre Amis

    S.D.F. – Go To Hell – Wild Music
    Spilding – Nameless – Wild Music
    Der Angriff – Metal On Metal – Wild Music
    Der Angriff – Military Action – Wild Music
    Due – Mambo Rambo – Super Disco
    ö.v. – All Transistor – Super Disco
    Alvars orkester – Dinitrat – Sucking zombie
    Dan Fun – Freak Sofa Dream – Telematic
    Frak – City Synth – Dry Vanadis / Tournament City
    Frak – Machines Drifting Away – Fusion in Park
    Frak – De Klos – Altan Gathering
    Jon Doppler – Doppler The Other Side – These Stolen Dreams
    Villa Åbo – Tagetes – Tagetes
    Bergsonist – Self Cultivation – Chaos
    Obergman – Acid Healing – Universal Hologram
    Daniel Araya – Skogen 2 – COLVMN
    Systema Scrotum – Side B – Convulsions

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE La Boîte à Bordel

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       