    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 22 Label Bonzai
    Bonzai hardcore Nouveautés Transe
    3 février 2024 | Aucun commentaire

    Emission 22 Label Bonzai

    Tracklist :
    Dream your dream : Soushkin
    Yves Deruyter : … Animals
    Joyrider : The Deadline
    Bam Bam : La Casa
    3xxx : Tyranny V.x.
    Thunderball : Bonzai channel one
    Cherrymoon : Let there be house
    Cortex Thrill : Syndrome
    Insider : Boot on the run
    The Blackmaster : Black is Black
    Dj Bootyhunter : Woops
    Crash Guard : Conclusion
    Dave Davis : Transfiguration
    Yves Deruyter : Y.D.O.T
    Yves Deruyter : The Rebel

    Les nouveautés :

    Irene Dresel : Yoyo / Rose Fluo
    Anish Kumar : Train Dash / In Sri Lanka
    Bolis Pupul : Spicy Crab / Letter to Yu
    Twin Tribes : Monolith / Pendulum
    Heretik System : Demolition Party / Tekno is Beautiful
    Extrawelt : One tree hill / Schöne neue Extrawelt
    Bruit Fantôme : World Weird II / La Porte du Cosmos
    Laze : Yukko / Sotai

    Kecekecé:
    The Prophets : Big Boys don’t cry
    Von Bikräv : Baise tous les traitres

     

