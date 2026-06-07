La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 44 bis Chilly sin carne

Emission 44bis Chilly sin Carne
Tracklist :
High Tone : Mevlana in dub – Danse verticale dub
Board of Canada : Hydrogen Helium Lithium Leviathan – Inferno
Hybrid Sound System : Yung – New (Dub) Excursion part 2
Dub Grammophone – No Way Back – 18 pouces 4 ohms
Shulman : First came the Stars (Bluetech remix) – Sines and Singularities
The Black Dog : Horny – Music for adverts (and short films)
Palmbomen II : Pure Tibet – Memories of Cindy
The Black Dog : Strange Hill : Music for Adverts (And short Films)
Emotionnal Joystick : Moniker Emporium -Ep02
Rushjet1 : Sea Of Memories – Sound of the 2a03
Autechre : Eidetic Casein – Confield
Global Goon : I Actually got ya! – the Bessemer cocktail
Daniel Bortz : Don’t forget the swords – Bella Augusta series
MarkE – Black moon – Stone breaker
Traumprinz – Trippaf – Life
Cutface – Heavy water – You’ll never get the same moment twice
François 1er : Antenne 2 – Mathusalem
Trifouille 1er : Merci Chiffon – Super onanisme machine
Leroy se meurt : Revolte ardente – Hier pour toujours
Kecekecé :
Etienne de Crecy – Le patron est devenu fou – Superdiscount
https://audioblog.arteradio.com/blog/238293/podcast/277421/emission-44bis-chilly-sin-carne