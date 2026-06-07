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    La Boîte à Bordel – Emission 44 bis Chilly sin carne
    Boite Bordel Electrotruc Foirfouille
    7 juin 2026 | Aucun commentaire


    Emission 44bis Chilly sin Carne

    Tracklist :

    High Tone : Mevlana in dub – Danse verticale dub
    Board of Canada : Hydrogen Helium Lithium Leviathan – Inferno
    Hybrid Sound System : Yung – New (Dub) Excursion part 2
    Dub Grammophone – No Way Back – 18 pouces 4 ohms
    Shulman : First came the Stars (Bluetech remix) – Sines and Singularities
    The Black Dog : Horny – Music for adverts (and short films)
    Palmbomen II : Pure Tibet – Memories of Cindy
    The Black Dog : Strange Hill : Music for Adverts (And short Films)
    Emotionnal Joystick : Moniker Emporium -Ep02
    Rushjet1 : Sea Of Memories – Sound of the 2a03
    Autechre : Eidetic Casein – Confield
    Global Goon : I Actually got ya! – the Bessemer cocktail
    Daniel Bortz : Don’t forget the swords – Bella Augusta series
    MarkE – Black moon – Stone breaker
    Traumprinz – Trippaf – Life
    Cutface – Heavy water – You’ll never get the same moment twice
    François 1er : Antenne 2 – Mathusalem
    Trifouille 1er : Merci Chiffon – Super onanisme machine
    Leroy se meurt : Revolte ardente – Hier pour toujours

    Kecekecé :
    Etienne de Crecy – Le patron est devenu fou – Superdiscount
    https://audioblog.arteradio.com/blog/238293/podcast/277421/emission-44bis-chilly-sin-carne

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