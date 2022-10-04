La France pue – 04/10/2022

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:04:26 — 170.9MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ DISAFFECT (Glasgow, Écosse) « Blood Red Sands » from « Sanctus Propaganda Session Vol.3 » (2022)
2/ DEAFENESTRATION (Liège, Belgique) « Rock Ape Antics » from « Everything’s in the Red » CDr (2011)
3/ CHEETAH CHROME MOTHERFUCKER (Pisa, Italie) « 400 Fascists » from « 400 Fascists » EP (1981)
4/ IMPACT (Ferrara, Italie) « Polizia » from « Demo » Tape (1982)
5/ LES THUGS (Angers, France) « Waiting » from « Strike » LP (1995)
6/ SOCIAL EXPERIMENT (Pays de Galles) « Thank You-Fuck You » from « Everything is connected to everything else » LP (2021)
7/ KILLBITE (Bremen, Allemagne) « World Conspiracy » from « Salt in Open Scars » LP (2021)
8/ DRAUMAR (Oslo, Norvège) « Medicin » from « D’Krig » EP (2022)
9/ THE MOOR (Vancouver, Canada) « The World turns Black » from « From Smoke and Sorrow » LP (2021)
10+11/ RUDIMENTARY PENI (London, UK) « Media Person » + « Him Hymn » from « s/t » EP (1981)
12/ NEGATIV (Oslo, Norvège) « The Human Bomb » from « Projections » LP (2018)
13/ INFEZIONE (Modena, Italie) « Invasione Bianca » from « Chiediti il Perché » LP (1989)
14/ LINK LÄRM (Curtarolo, Italie) « Militare » from « Trope Tardi ? » Tape (1984)
15/ HELLISHEAVEN (Lublin, Pologne) « Smell the Steel-Feel the Cold » from « Abyss of War » LP (2013)
16/ BARRAGE (Besançon, France) « Funérailles Rapides » from LP (2022)
17/ PSYCHROPHORE (Lille, France) « The End of the World » from « Why should we care » LP (2022)
18/ TATXERS (Pamplona, Espagne) « Bihotz Motel » from V/A « Chaos in Basque Country » LP (2022)
19/ BLESSURE (Bilbao, Espagne) « Pour la Mémoire » from V/A « Chaos in Basque Counrty » LP (2022)
20/ ALGARA (Barcelona, Espagne) « Tedio Eterno » from « Absortos en el Tedio Eterno » LP (2022)
21/ DEAD YEARS (Bielefeld, Allemagne) « Breath of Clarity » from « s/t » LP (2022)
22/ TENDRESSE VIOLENCE (Toulouse, France) « Signe du Versang » from « Demo Globine » (2022)
23/ MASCARADE (Grenoble, France) « Du Son » from Demo (2022)
24/ IGNITO (Grenoble, France) from Demo (2022)
25/ HYSTERIC POLEMIX (New York, US) « The Resilience Expression » from « Song for Solstice » Tape (2022)
26/ ANGRY SILENCE (Le Vieux Marché, France) « Dark End of the Street » from « Strange Times call for Strange Measures » LP (2022)
27/ RAW POWER (Poviglio, Italie) « Racist Money » from « s/t » LP (1983)
28/ UART PUNK (Messina, Italie) « No Police » from « Demo » Tape (1981)
29/ DEVIATED INSTINCT (Norwich, UK) « Birthright to Subservience » from « Terminal Filth Stench-Core » LP (1987)
30/ EXTINCTION OF MANKIND (Oldham, UK) « Axe to Grind » from Split LP w/Misery (2001)
31/ LOOK BACK AND LAUGH (Oakland, US) « Martyrs » from « s/t » LP (2003)
32/ WHAT HAPPENS NEXT ? (San Francisco, US) « Saishoku Shugi Sha » from « Stand Fast Armageddon Justice Fighters » LP (2000)
33/ LES RATS (Bobigny, France) « C’est des Moutons » from V/A « France Profonde Vol.3 » LP (1990)
34/ ALTERNATIVE TV (London, UK) « Action Time Vision » from « The Image has cracked » LP (1978)
35/ VICIO (Laredo, US) « Tu placer es maltrado » from « s/t » EP (2020)
36/ UPSET NOISE (Trieste, Italie) « W la Patria » from « Disperazione Nevrotica » EP (1985)
37/ DARK HORSE (Sydney, Australie) « Obstacle » from « Ideation » EP (2019)
38/ SICK BURN (Sacramento, US) « O.P.I.G. » from « Demo » (2018)
39/ SENSITIVE SKIN (Toulouse, France) « Hool Sentimental » from « Alain Souchoï » (2022)