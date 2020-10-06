La france pue – 06/10/2020

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:04:56 — 228.8MB) | Embed
1/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
2/ CONTORTURE (Göteborg, Suède) « 128A » from « Sanctuary » LP (2019)
3/ WRETCHED OF THE EARTH (Portland, US) « Hechiceria » from « Collapse//Rebirth » LP (2019)
4/ THE CLASH (London, UK) « The Call-Up » from « Sandinista » 3xLP (1980)
5/ P.A.I.N. (UK) « Lighters » from « Oh my God ! We’re doing it ! » LP (1995)
6/ AUTARCH (Asheville, US) « Saturn » from « The Light Escaping » LP (2020)
7/ HOMOMILITIA (Lodz, Pologne) « Nikt Nie Jest Perfekcyjny » from « Twoje Cialo-Twoj Wybor » LP (1996)
8/ ALL BORDERS KILL (Montpellier, France) « Memories of Hope » from « When the Punx are united » V/A (2020)
9/ BLEAKNESS (Lyon/Paris, France) « Towards the End » from « Functionally Extinct » LP (2019)
10+11/ HAIRCUT (Richmond, US) « Honey Pot » + « Prayer of a Little Girl » from « Cake » EP (2020)
12/ DROPDEAD (Providence, US) « Flesh & Blood » from « s/t » LP (2020)
13/ ZHUKOV (Christchurch, Nouvelle-Zélande) « The fighting League of the Commercial Middle-Class » from « II » EP (2019)
14/ BOOJI BOYS (Halifax, Canada) « Piscine Perfect » from « Weekend Rocker » LP (2017)
15/ OBITUARY (Tampa, US) « Slowly we rot » from « Slowly we rot » LP (1989)
16/ SCATHA (Glasgow, Ecosse) « Black Rain » from « Birth, Life and Death » LP (1997)
17/ CONSTANT STATE OF TERROR (Brighton, UK) « Bombs fall like Rain » from « Speak Truth to Power » LP (2020)
18/ DEAD HUNT (Portland, US) « Dig your Grave » from « s/t » LP (2017)
19/ xBREAKOUTx (Lyon, France) « I was not right » from « Time’s Up » Demo (2020)
20/ CHAVIRÉ (Nantes, France) « Parrésia » from « Maintenant que les Flammes sont partout » LP (2019)
21/ OJO POR OJO (Tijuana, Mexique) « Emperador de la Inmundicia » from « Paroxismo » Tape (2019)
22/ MISERY GUTS (Oxford, UK) « Casualty » from « Oxford ‘Ardkore » (2019)
23/ OHYDA (Lublin, Pologne) « Sztuczny Tlum » from « Koszmar » LP (2019)
24/ NIGHT FEVER (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « This ain’t a game » from « Vendetta » LP (2014)
25/ DESCENDENTS (Manhattan Beach, US) « We » from « Everything Sucks » LP (1996)
26/ KILLING JOKE (London, UK) « Eighties » from « Night Time » LP (1985)
27/ Χαοτικό Τέλος (CHAOTIC END) (Athens, Grèce) « Κοιτώντας Μια Ατέλειωτη Αυγή (Looking At A Never Ending Dawn) » from « Υπόσχεση (Promise) » LP (2017)
28/ BARBARA STRIDENTE (Reims, France) « Intro + Justice de Crevard » from « Demo » (2020)
29/ OUST (Amsterdam, Hollande) « Boring Dystopia » from « s/t » LP (2020)
30/ GLUEAMS (Bern, Suisse) « Mental » from « Mental/365 » EP (1979)
31/ ERA BLEAK (Portland, US) « Struggle » from « s/t » LP (2020)
32/ ICH BIN (Mulhouse, France) « Méthanol » from « Obéis ! » LP (2006)
33/ NAPALM RAID (Halifax, Canada) « Endless Walls » from « Mindless Nation » LP (2012)
34/ MORIBUND SCUM (Brunswick, Allemagne) « Famine » from « …Only Death » LP (2020)
35/ FOOLISH (Clermont-Ferrand, France) « Foolish » from « s/t » LP (2019)
36/ ONDE DE CHOC (Saint-Etienne, France) « Capitalévision » from upcoming LP (2020)