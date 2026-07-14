LA FRANCE PUE – 14/07/2026

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Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ NEUROSIS (Oakland, US) « Seething and Scattered » from « An Undying Love for a Burning World » LP (2026)
2/ WÜT (Berlin, Allemagne) « Dröhnen der Vernichtung » from « Neun Weitere gründe für Brandstiftung » LP (2026)
3/ SURROGATES (Minneapolis, US) « Conform » from « s/t » LP (2022)
4+5/ FENTANYL (San Francisco, US) « Layers of Shame » + « Fool’s Errand » from « LP2 » LP (2026)
6/ LAMENTO (São Paulo, Brazil) « Aqui e Agora » from « Hardala » CS (2026)
7/ KILLING JOKE (London, UK) « Darkness before Dawn » from « Night Time » LP (1985)
8/ P.I.L. (London, UK) « The Order of Death » from « This is what you want…This is what you get » LP (1984)
9/ TOTALICKERS (Barcelona, Espagne) « El Final » from « Ep’s and more shit » LP (2025)
10/ ROGO (Roma, Italie) « Illusione » from « In un Mondo senza Violenza » LP (2024)
11/ ANIMALS REVENGE (Tijuana, Mexique) « Shakma » from « Shakma » EP (2026)
12/ TOTALITÄR (Hudiksvall, Suède) « Vad är det ni vill ha » from « s/t » LP (2026)
13/ BORN AGAINST (New York, US) « Nine Years Later » from « Nine Patriotic Hymns for Children » LP (1991)
14/ AGAINST EMPIRE (Los Angeles, US) « Malediction » from « The Ones who strike the blows forget…the one who bear the scars remember » LP (2005)
15/ POWER FACE (Stockholm, Suède) « Lay with the Devil » from « Door Slammed Shut » EP (2020)
16/ WHITE COLLAR (Victoria, Canada) « Teenage Mutation » from « s/t » LP (2024)
17/ ENYOR (Montserrat, Espagne) « Arrels » from « Sola d’Espart » LP (2026)
18/ REMUK (Jakarta, Indonésie) « Program » from « Program » EP (2026)
19/ SILUETT (Uppsala, Suède) « Notes » from « Visitors » LP (2026)
20/ THE BATS (Christchurch, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Made up in Blue » from « Made up in Blue » EP (1986)
21/ SUBLUX (London, UK) « Flooded » from « Disorder in the Machinery » CS (2025)
22/ NO HUMANS (Helsinki, Finland) « Carnivores » from « Split Peace » LP (2024)
23/ HAVERA FUTURO ? (Porto, Portugal) « Nada » from « A Ilusão do Progresso » CS (2026)
24+25/ MALTA XVX (West Nusa Tenggara, Indonésie) « Old Liars » + « T.F.K. » from « Alerta ! » CS (2026)
26/ ULTIMO RESORTE (Barcelona, Espagne) « Violencia » from « s/t » LP (1982)
27/ THE PIN GROUP (Christchurch, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Ambivalence » from « Ambivalence » EP (1981)
28/ 80 BILLION ANIMALS (Tucson, US) « Apathy’s Dusk » from « s/t » CS (2024)
29/ HARSH RESPONSE (Vienna, Autriche) « Among the Leaves » from « s/t » CS (2025)
30+31/ DESPERTA (St John’s, Canada) « Pertenezco » + « Deci la Verdad » from « El Tiempo Nunca Miente » CS (2026)
32+33/ ΠΑΡΑΚΡΟΥΣΗ (PARAKROUSI) (Thessaloniki, Grèce) « Παράκρουση » + « 21 Γραμμάρια » from « s/t » CS (2026)
34/ LOOK BLUE GO PURPLE (Dunedin, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Grace » from « LBGPEP2 » LP (1986)
35/ GLUE (Austin, US) « Disgrace » from « s/t » EP (2014)
36/ SHART DIVISION (Lille, France) « Class War » from « Demo » (2026)
37+38/ DESTRUCT (Richmond, US) « Non-P.N.W. » + « Truth in the lie » from Split EP w/ Absolut (2026)
39/ SLUTA LJUG (Mariestad, Suède) « Brinn ! » from « Brian ! » CS (2026)