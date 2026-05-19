LA FRANCE PUE – 19/05/2026

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Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1+2/ LIFE ABUSE (Albany, US) « Divide & Conquer » + « Ambushed » from split EP w/ Skrewball (2023)
3/ GEL (New Jersey, US) « Attainable » from « Only Constant » LP (2023)
4/ TERMINAL ADDICTION (Nizhny Novgorod, Russie) « Trauma of Generation » from « s/t » EP (2021)
5+6/ TERMITE (Perth, Australie) « Window » + « Tiled Floor » from « Inside these Walls » LP (2026)
7/ CAGNARD (Marseille, France) « Vautour » from « s/t » EP (2026)
8/ PRISONNIER DU TEMPS (Brest, France) « La Liberté s’obtient par le Sang » from « Prendre le Pouvoir par la Force » LP (2026)
9/ SUBSPACE (New York, US) « I walk the Devil » from « I walk the Devil » (2022)
10+11/ SHOWPINK (Cleveland, US) « Hairbrush » + « Coatrack » from « s/t » Demo (2023)
12/ TELESTAN (Leipzig, Allemagne) « Cut ’n’ Slice » from « s/t » EP (2025)
13/ FAUNA (Girona, Espagne) « Derrota » from split EP w/ Sequera (2026)
14/ SEQUERA (L’Hospitalet de Llobregat, Espagne) «Desesperança » from split EP w/ Fauna (2026)
15/ HEZ (Panama) « Jaula Personal » from « Detrimento » LP (2026)
16/ AXXIDENT (Metz, France) « Jeune Sauvage » from « s/t » CS (2024)
17/ NIGHTWATCHERS (Toulouse, France) « Dommages Collatéraux » from « Qu’importe la Mort » EP (2026)
18/ SILUETT (Uppsala, Suède) « Under the Marquee » from « Visitors » LP (2026)
19/ DEODORANT (Chicago, US) « Deodorant vs Son of Baconator » from « Aluminum Free EP » CS (2021)
20/ HIATUS (Liège, Belgique) « Hell is Near » from « Sanctus Propaganda Sessions Vol.6 » LP (2026)
21+22/ ATOMIC PREY (Portland, US) « Glue » + « Human Expression » from « s/t » LP (2024)
23/ BRÄND (Gothenburg, Suède) « (Jag) Alskar Dig » from « Sjuk Stad » Demo (2025)
24/ PROTOCULTURA (Los Angeles, US) « Venganza » from « Mutantes Maniacos » EP (2025)
25+26/ I FEEL VIOLENT (Berlin, Allemagne) « Phoolan Devi » + « Amazing Rejection » from Demo CS (2025)
27/ 8°6 CREW (Paris, France) « En Cavale » from split EP « Hommage à Camera Silens » w/ Frustration (2026)
28/ KLAXON (Roma, Italie) « Prisoners » from « s/t » EP (1984)
29/INSTIGATORS (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Hope she’s alright » from « The Best of The Instigators-Auckland Skapunk 1981-1982 » LP (2024)
30+31/ SHAVED APE (Pittsburgh, US) « Obedience Punks » + « Loveletter to HC » from « Loveletter to HC » LP (2026)
32+33/ YLEISET SYYT (Helsinki, Finlande) « Saitte Mitä Halusitte » + « Ansioton Köyhä » from « Saitte Mitä Halusitte » LP (2026)
34/ IRKED (Newcastle-upon-Tyne, UK) « Green Space » from « The Grievance » LP (2026)
35/ TRIGGER CUT (Stuttgart, Allemagne) « Real Fandango » from « A History of Junk » LP (2025)
36/ THE HAND (Minneapolis, US) « Safer Now ? » from « Vol. 5 » EP (2023)
37/ CONDENSE (Lyon, France) « Bacteria » from « Bacteria / Ode to a Boss » EP (2015)
38/ GEN & THE DEGENERATES (Liverpool, UK) « Anti-Fun Propaganda » from « Anti-Fun Propaganda » LP (2024)
39+40+41/ BRIEFBOMBE (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Subunternehmer Homesick Blues » + « Intelligente Delivery Drohnen nein Danke » + « Weihnacht überstünden fuck you » from « Deutsche Pest » EP (2026)
42/ LA SÉCURITÉ (Montréal, Canada) « Ketchup » from « Bingo ! » LP (2026)
43/ CRIME OF PASSING (Cincinnati, US) « Midnight Underground » from « s/t » LP (2022)
44+45/ CELL DETH (Charlottetown, Canada) « We need a Revolution » + « Free Free Palestine » from « Death Seller » EP (2026)