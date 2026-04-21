LA FRANCE PUE – 21/04/2026

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Playlist :
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ ABYECTA (US) « Intently O Muere » from « Intentalo O Muere » EP (2026)
2/ FLOWER POWER (Dublin, Irlande) « The Flower » from « Raw Power » CS (2026)
3/ GASMASK TERROR (Bordeaux, France) « Le Temps des Charniers » from « Chape de Plomb » LP (2015)
4/ MORTUAIRE (Bordeaux, France) « Mauvais Présage » from « Monde Vide » LP (2025)
5/ SUICIDAS (Barcelona/Vienna, Espagne/Autriche) « Senderos » from « Canciones Malditas » LP (2026)
6/ ESPERANZA (Hiroshima, Japon) « Under Surveillance » from « Freedom & Equality » LP (2026)
7/ DELICJE (Warszawa, Pologne) « Kobieta Wykorzystywana » from « s/t » LP (2011)
8+9/ SWIAT CZAROWNIC (Pila, Pologne) « Koznik » + « Straszny Piolun » from « Hokka Hey » LP (1994)
10/ BUTTHOLE SURFERS (San Antonio, US) « The O-Men » from « Locust Abortion Technician » LP (1987)
11/ JUDAS DONNEGER (Amiens, France) « Depression (Black Flag) » from « Otages » CDr (2012)
12/ RUPTURE (Lyon, France) « Guerre Identitaire » (2026)
13/ AGENT ORANGE (Placentia, US) « Bloodstains » from « Bloodstains » LP (2026)
14/ TÊTE DE CERF (Saint-Etienne, France) « TxDxC Doom Session » from « 20 ans – Déjà Vu » CDr (2025)
15/ SOCIÉTÉ ÉTRANGE (Lyon, France) « Coquet » from « Heat » LP (2026)
16/ HIGHWAY GHOST (Helsinki, Finlande) « Becoming Shadows » from « Nightmares » (2025)
17/ ARTEFACT (Cardiff, Pays de Galles) « The Morrigan » from « Votive Offering » LP (2017)
18/ LES CHEVALS HONGROIS (Grenoble, France) « La Musique qui met la pression » from « Rimbaud/Lunatic » LP (2017)
19/ EXPERIENCE (Toulouse, France) « Traquer la Fièvre, Massacrer l’Ennui » from « Hémisphère Gauche » LP (2014)
20/ FRUSTRATION (Paris, France) « Histoire d’un Soir (Camera Silens) » from split EP w/ 8°6 Crew (2024)
21/ PÖLS (Barcelona, Espagne) « Gentri » from « A Nuestrxs Amigxs » LP (2025)
22/ GRIEF (Boston, US) « Polluted » from « Torso » LP (1998)
23+24/ AJAL (Almaty, Kazakhstan) « Qadagalau (Digital Gulag) » + « Jut » (Livestock Death) from split EP w/ Groin (2026)
25/ CIVILIAN THROWER (Lyon, France) « Meatgrinder Lullabies » from split CS w/ Rankhole (2025)
26/ INSTITUTE (Austin, US) « The Shooter » from « s/t » EP (2026)
27+28/ PISS RULES (Bruxelles, Belgique) « Common Person » + « Nietzsche Preacher » from « Repissues » CS (2025)
29/ FREESBEE (Indianapolis, US) « Detective » + « Me Time » + « Tiny Jumpy Spider » from « Sour Kiss » CS (2025)
30/ T-SHIRT (Lyon, France) « Acid Rain III» from « Para en Dröm » LP (2026)
31/ SUKATANI (Purbalinga, Indonésie) « Bayar Bayar Bayar » from « Gelap Gembita » CS (2024)
32/ MERCY GIRL (Glasgow, Écosse) « Closer » (2025)