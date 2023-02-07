LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 07/02/2023

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 1:59:52 — 109.7MB) | Embed
Subscribe: RSS
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ MOCK EXECUTION (Chicago, US) « Apocalypse Now » from « Killed by Mock Execution » LP (2022)
2/ SWAB (Melbourne, Australie) « Cool Life » from « Big City » LP (2022)
3/ THE MOB (Somerset, UK) « Another Day Another Death » from « Let the Tribe Increase » LP (1983)
4/ SLIME (Hamburg, Allemagne) « Ici will nicht werden » from « Alle gegen Alle » LP (1983)
5/ SYNDROMES (New York, US) « And Structure Crumbles » from « s/t » EP (2017)
6/ DOOMSISTERS (Le Thillot, France) « Programmé pour Tuer » from « Combattre leur idée de l’Ordre » LP (2020)
7/ GARAGE PSYCHIATRIQUE SUBURBAIN (Sèvres, France) « Pas de Politik » from « Demos 1980-1982 » LP (2022)
8/ SENTIDO COMUN (Barcelona, Espagne) « La Otra » from « 1983-85 » LP (2022)
9/ BAD BREEDING (Stevenage, UK) « Human Capital » from « Human Capital » LP (2022)
10/ MOTORSAV (København, Danemark) « Venter Pa Bomberne » from « Sange fra Sygdom » LP (2020)
11/ SUICIDAL TENDENCIES (Venice, US) « The Prisoner » from « Join the Army » LP (1987)
12/ WE HATE YOU PLEASE DIE (Rouen, France) « Melancholic Rain » from « Kids are lo-fi » LP (2018)
13/ HAEVNER (Kobenhavn, Danemark) « Betonsteppen » from « Kallet fra Tomrummet » LP (2022)
14/ RIGOROUS INSTITUTION (Portland, US) « Ergot » from « Cainsmarch » LP (2022)
15/ Κεφαλοκλείδωμα (HEADLOCK) (Thessaloniki, Grèce) « Απανθρακωμένοι Απ΄τη Συνήθεια » from « Ω μ ό ς Ρ ε α λ ι σ μ ό ς (Raw Realism) » Tape (2022)
16+17/ PRISAO (Stockholm, Suède) « Não Pertenso » + « Falência » from « Demo » (2022)
18/ ZERO GAIN (Saint-Etienne, France) « Unimpressed, Unemployed » from « Another Soundtrack to the Social War » LP (2017)
19/ GO PUBLIC ! (Lyon, France) « 634269 » from « Between nowhere and goodbye » LP (2023)
20/ GAFFER (Perth, Australie) « Hang » from « Dead End Beat » LP (2022)
21/ RAT CAGE (Sheffield, UK) « In the Shadow of the Bomb » from « In the Shadow of the Bomb » LP (2021)
22/ SUBMISSION HOLD (Vancouver, Canada) « Deadpan » from « Waiting for another Monkey to throw the first brick » LP (1998)
23/ BABES IN TOYLAND (Minneapolis, US) « Sweet 69 » from « Nemesisters » LP (1995)
24/ NECROPOLITICA (Burgos, Espagne) « Necropolitica » from « El Sistema se alimenta de miseria » LP (2022)
25/ OCASO (Dresden, Allemagne) « Digging my Grave » from upcoming LP (2023)
26/ SONDRA (Stockholm, Suède) « Mörderpräster » from Tape (2023)
27/ SYNDROME 81 (Brest, France) « Ouvrons les Yeux » from « Prisons Imaginaires -Démos, Inédits et Prises Alternatives » LP (2022)
28/ LES VANDALS (Mulhouse, France) « Les Bombes » from V/A Rapsodie en France LP (1985)
29+30+31/ RAPT (Vernon, France) « Afrique du Sud » + « Tortures » + « Stupid Terrorists » from V/A Rapsodie en France LP (1985)
32/ NAPALM DEATH (Birmingham, UK) « Breed to Breathe » from « Breed to Breathe » 12 » (1997)
33/ MEGA CITY 4 (Farnborough, UK) « Who cares ? » from « Who cares wins » LP (1990)
34/ OLD ROTTEN BASTARDS (Nancy, France) « Satanation » from split EP w/ Ceinture Noire (2021)
35/ CEINTURE NOIRE (Nancy, France) « Multiball-sur-Moselle » from split EP w/ Old Rotten Bastards (2021)
36/ SWEEPING PROMISES (Lawrence, US) « Falling Forward » from V/A « Typical Girls Vol.6 » LP (2022)
37/ PROVOKE (Oakland, US) « Prison Strike » from V/A « Typical Girls Vol.6 » LP (2022)
38/ PEARL JAM (Seattle, US) « Porch « from « Ten « LP (1991)