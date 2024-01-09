LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 09/01/2024

Podcast (podcasts): Lire dans une nouvelle fenêtre | Télécharger (Durée: 2:01:58 — 223.3MB) | Embed
0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
1/ ACTIVE MINDS (Scarborough, UK) « For the Dreamers » from split LP w/ Pivnica (2023)
2/ THE CHISEL (London, UK) « Cry your Eyes Out » from « What a Fucking Nightmare » LP (2024)
3+4/ DISAFFECT (Glasgow, Écosse) « The Forest » + « Keep it Political » from split LP w/ Sanctus Iuda (2023)
5/ COLD STRESS (Hossegor, France) « Turn » from « Demo » (2023)
6/ FOGLAMP (Oakland, US) « You prove yourself wrong » from « Anxious Stargazing » LP (2023)
7/ SACRED GAMES (San Antonio, US) « Golden Cage » from « An Atlas of Human Suffering » LP (2023)
8/ PIVNICA (Banska Bystrica, Slovaquie) « Čerstvý Vzduch » from split LP w/ Active Minds (2023)
9/ SANCTUS IUDA (Bialystok, Pologne) « Odmawiamy klękania » from split LP w/ Disaffect (2023)
10/ FLOWER (New York, US) « Hell of the Next » from « Hell of the Next / Physical God » EP (2024)
11/ KOHTI TUHOA (Helsinki, Finlande) « Se Kertoo… » from V/A « What Passing Bells for those who die as Cattle ? » EP (2023)
12+13/ MAKROFANG (Semarang, Indonésie) « Destruction » + « Empty Space » from « Demo » (2023)
14+15/ HORSEMEN (Blitan, Indonésie) « Freedom of Humanity » + « Full of Lies » from « Demo » (2023)
16/ BRZOWSKI (Portland, US) « Red Lanterns » from « The Subjugation of Bread » CS (2020)
17/ MORROW (Toronto, Canada) « Trained Mechanics named Chainsaw » from « The Damage Done » (2020)
18/ RIEN VIRGULE (Bordeaux, France) « La Consolation des Violettes » from « La Consolation des Violettes » LP (2021)
19/ TOWER 7 (New York, US) « Delusion of Enlightenment » from « …Peace on Earth ?» LP (2021)
20/ PERSPEX FLESH (Leeds, UK) « Cleansing Soul » + « The Gift » from « Ordered Image » EP (2015)
21/ CONTROPOTERE (Napoli, Italie) « Non Indietreggiare » from « E arrivato ah pook » LP (2023)
22/ VANSÜUT (Niigata, Japon) « Sama Paska » from split EP w/ Tiikeri (2023)
23/ BAGARRE (Italie) « E Dolce la Citta » from « E Dolce Ła Citta » EP (2023)
24/ SCRAMBLE (Baltimore, US) « Sun Imposter » from « Demo » (2023)
25/ SKELETAL FAMILY (Leeds, UK) « The Night » from « Eternal : The Singles Collection 82-84 » 5xCD Boxset (2023)
26+27/ TRAÜME (Warszawa, Pologne) « Landszaft Utrapienia » + « Obłęd » from « Obłęd » EP (2022)
28/ GLASS (Berlin, Allemagne) « Haymarket Riot Waltz » from « Cruel Heart, Cold Summer » EP (2023)
29/ DETAX (Ghent, Belgique) « Refugees » from « Demo » (2023)
30/ VIDRO (Stockholm, Suède) « Upp Till Dans » from « Upp Till Dans » EP (2024)
31/ SAA KILJUA (Oulu, Finlande) « Huomio (Suomen Nuonis) » from « Demo » (2023)
32/ LEPER (Umea, Suède) « Freak » from « Frail Life » LP (2020)
33/ DEFORMATION (København, Danemark) « Society’s Scapegoat » from « s/t » LP (2019)
34/ S.O.H. (Los Angeles, US) « Dead Anyway » from upcoming LP (2022)
35/ STATE ABOLITION (San Salvador, Salvador) « Los Nadies » from « Ver, Oir y Gritar » LP (2023)
36/ BLOODSTAINS (Orange County, US) « Anti-Social » from « Anti-Social » EP (2023)
37/ MALCRIA (Mexico, Mexique) « Todo es Aqui » from « Fantasias Historicas » LP (2023)
38/ MASCARADE (Grenoble, France) « S.I.C. » from « s/t » EP (2023)
39/ SOCIO LA DIFEKTA (Tokyo, Japon) « Ne Kaptu !» from « Promo 2023 » CS (2023)
40/ CHUEKO (Portland, US) « Tools of Oppression » from « Tools of Oppression » EP (2023)
41/ POTERE NEGATIVO (Sondrio, Italie) « Vendetta » from « Benvenuto All’Inferno » LP (2024