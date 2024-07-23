podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    LA FRANCE PUE RADIO SHOW 23/07/2024
    crust hardcore punk
    23 juillet 2024 | Aucun commentaire

    0/ COCHE BOMBA (Lyon, France) « La France Pue » from split LP w/Enola Gay (1995)
    1+2/ DARK HARVEST COMMANDOS (Glasgow, Écosse) « Live in Peace » + « The Seeds of Death » from « s/t » EP (2024)
    3+4+5/ NORMS (Budapest, Hongrie) « Structura Kultura » + « Fogyasztó Termelo » + « Idegen Osztön » from « 100% Hazaárulás » LP (2024)
    6+7/ JUVENTUD PODRIDA (Panama) « Come Duerma por la Noche » + « Control y Encierro » from « Control y Encierro » EP
    8/ COOTIE CUTIES (Auckland, Nouvelle-Zélande) « Johnny » from split EP w/ Vagina Dry (2024)
    9+10/ SOAP EATER (Toronto, Canada) « I wanna be a woman » + « Class War » from « Spiritual Abuse » EP (2024)
    11/ REASON WHY (Istanbul, Turquie) « Just don’t play » from « Cut you loose » EP (2024)
    12/ ABI OOZE (Milwaukee, US) « Run + Hide » from « Forestdale Sessions » CS (2022)
    13/ HUMAN PEOPLE (New York, US) « Radiator Water » from « Butterflies drink Turtle Tears» LP (2018)
    14/ BLESSURE (Bilbao, Espagne) « Ils sont partout » from « s/t » CS (2023)
    15+16/ BEROSSZULAS (Budapest, Hongrie) « Tavolsag » + « Nem Uszod » from « Az Ölesröl » EP (2024)
    17/ RECALL (Montréal, Canada) « Diatribe / Pressure » from « Demo » CS (2024)
    18/ MALAKILI (Portland, US) « He cried but said nothing » from « s/t » LP (2024)
    19/ PLOMB (Paris, France) « Bright Life » from « Bright Life » CS (2023)
    20/ DOMINANT PATRI (Luton, UK) « Experiment » from « Heroes Glory » LP (2022)
    21/ ORGANIZED CHAOS (UK) « H-Bomb Wars » from « Still having fun » LP (2022)
    22/ STRESSSYSTEM (Groningen, Pays-Bas) « Blauwdruk » from « Het Minste Kwaad » EP (2024)
    23+24/ CELL DETH (Charlottetown, Canada) « Mixed Tapes & Heartbreaks » + « Violated » from « Catholic Guilt » EP (2024)
    25/ SUWEX (Pacitan, Indonésie) « Peras Eksistensi » from « Untuk Apa ?! » (2024)
    26/ NEGATIVE GEARS (Sydney, Australie) « Negative Gears » from « Moraliser » LP (2024)
    27/ CORKER (Cincinnati, US) « Edge of Teeth » from « False Truths » LP (2023)
    28/ GLITTERING INSECTS (Atlanta, US) « Traders on the Threshold » from « s/t » LP (2023)
    29+30 / GUERRA FINAL (Dallas, US) « Sublevacion » + « Yugo » from « Purgatorio » EP (2024)
    31+32/ GEN GAP (Philadelphia, US) « Fuckshit » + « My House » from « Hanging out with Gen Gap » EP (2024)
    33/ YUT CRÜ (Medellin, Colombie) « Frontieras Invisibles » from « Demo » (2024)
    34/ MALFLORA (New Orleans, US) « Mande » from « Mama I’m Bad » CS (2022)
    35/ YFORY (Berlin, Allemagne) « Dim Siawns » from « s/t » EP (2023)
    36/ URANIUM CLUB (Minneapolis, US) « Small Grey Man » from « Infant under the Bulb » LP (2024)
    37/ TERMINAL (Athens, Grèce) « Ι α π ω ν ί α » from « Δ ε ι ν ό ς Ε ξ ε υ τ ε λ ι σ τ ή ς » EP (2024)
    38+39/ PROBLEMS (Portland, US) « Body Burden » + « Beg for Release » from « Beg for Release » EP (2024)
    40/ PUST (Montréal, Canada) « Crisser l’feu dans des guns » from « s/t » EP (2024)
    41/ EYE HATE GOD (New Orleans, US) « Parish Motel Sickness » from « s/t » LP (2024)
    42/ NOOTHGRUSH (Oakland, US) « Erode the Person » from « Erode the Person – Anthology 97-98 » LP (2018)
    43/ MÖNEY (Bristol, UK) « Plastic Trees » from split EP w/ SPRGRS (2024)
    44/ SPRGRS (Madrid, Espagne) « Metromadrid » from split EP w/ Möney (2024)
    45/ LONG LEASH BOYS (Ottawa, Canada) « Lovers in a Dangerous Time » from « Demo » CS (2024)

