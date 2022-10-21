Pop Dreams Radio Show October 21st 2022

tracklist : TENNAGE FAN CLUB (overture)
MORE KICKS x 2 (from « punch drunk » 2022) / LANDE HEKT x 2 (from « house without a view » 2022) / BEDDY RAYS x 2 (from « beddy rays » 2022) / THE REIVERS x 2 (from « pop beloved » 1991) / LANDE HEKT x 2 (from « house without a view » 2022) / TALLIES (from « patina » 2022) / THE PRIMARY 5 (from « north pole » 2004) / FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE x 2 (from « fountains of wayne 1996 and « that thing you do » 1996) / RENEGADE SOUNDWAVE x 2 (from « how you doing » 1994) / THE BYRDS (from « fifth dimension » 1966) / THE BEACH BOYS (from « pet sounds » 1966)
TEENAGE FAN CLUB (underture)
