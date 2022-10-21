podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    La boite à musiques - ?

    bande continue
    PODCASTS
    Pop Dreams Radio Show October 21st 2022
    indie pop pop power pop
    21 octobre 2022 | Aucun commentaire

    tracklist : TENNAGE FAN CLUB (overture)
    MORE KICKS x 2 (from « punch drunk » 2022) / LANDE HEKT x 2 (from « house without a view » 2022) / BEDDY RAYS x 2 (from « beddy rays » 2022) / THE REIVERS x 2 (from « pop beloved » 1991) / LANDE HEKT x 2 (from « house without a view » 2022) / TALLIES (from « patina » 2022) / THE PRIMARY 5 (from « north pole » 2004) / FOUNTAINS OF WAYNE x 2 (from « fountains of wayne 1996 and « that thing you do » 1996) / RENEGADE SOUNDWAVE x 2 (from « how you doing » 1994) / THE BYRDS (from « fifth dimension » 1966) / THE BEACH BOYS (from « pet sounds » 1966)
    TEENAGE FAN CLUB (underture)
    POP DREAMS each friday on Radio DIO from 8 to 9.30 pm and podcast on MIXCLOUD and on the radio website (www.radiodio.org)
    Gérard, Jean-Yves, Jacques : STAY TUNED FOLKS!!!!!

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE POP DREAMS

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       