POWER POP PILLS 199 January the 8th
Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
NO TEARS “Same Old Story” from Heart Shapped Eyes
FOUR SEASONS “Christmas Tears” from Four Seasons Greetings
MARVELOUS 3 “If We’re On Fire Let It Burn” from “IV”
THE STRUTS “Bad Decisions” from Pretty Vicious
SEMISONIC “Little Bit Of Sun” from Little Bit Of Sun
BUZZ ZEEMER “Shelley Don’t Mind” from Lost And Found
AFTER GEOGRAPHY “How Many” from Caramel Room
JONESY “Gudbuy” from Doppelgangbangers
NO TEARS “Such AWaste Of Time” from Heart Shapped Eyes
WOWII “Rock N Roll Singer” from Wowii
PEACH AND LEE “No Way Baby” from Not For Sale
LES BOOTS “Vingt Ans” from Single Pop Superette
LITTLE GIRLS “ I Really Want To Be With You” from Valley Songs
TINY MICROPHONE “Other Cities” from Other Cities
COLORED LIGHTS “Warm Jets” from Colored Lights
NO TEARS “Electric Eyes” from Heart Shapped Eyes
ROBERT JOHNSON “Say Girl” from Looking For the Magic compilation Cherry red
STEPHEN’s RUIN “Lorraine” from I P O 24
DAMON LYON SHAW “Why Cry Why” from single Just Add Water
THE EXBATS « I’m A Witch » from I Got The hats for Charlie Watts
POWER POP PILLS 199 January the 8th
8 janvier 2024 | Aucun commentaire