    POWER POP PILLS 199 January the 8th
    garage pop
    8 janvier 2024






    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
    NO TEARS “Same Old Story” from Heart Shapped Eyes
    FOUR SEASONS “Christmas Tears” from Four Seasons Greetings
    MARVELOUS 3 “If We’re On Fire Let It Burn” from “IV”
    THE STRUTS “Bad Decisions” from Pretty Vicious
    SEMISONIC “Little Bit Of Sun” from Little Bit Of Sun
    BUZZ ZEEMER “Shelley Don’t Mind” from Lost And Found
    AFTER GEOGRAPHY “How Many” from Caramel Room
    JONESY “Gudbuy” from Doppelgangbangers
    NO TEARS “Such AWaste Of Time” from Heart Shapped Eyes
    WOWII “Rock N Roll Singer” from Wowii
    PEACH AND LEE “No Way Baby” from Not For Sale
    LES BOOTS “Vingt Ans” from Single Pop Superette
    LITTLE GIRLS “ I Really Want To Be With You” from Valley Songs
    TINY MICROPHONE “Other Cities” from Other Cities
    COLORED LIGHTS “Warm Jets” from Colored Lights
    NO TEARS “Electric Eyes” from Heart Shapped Eyes
    ROBERT JOHNSON “Say Girl” from Looking For the Magic compilation Cherry red
    STEPHEN’s RUIN “Lorraine” from I P O 24
    DAMON LYON SHAW “Why Cry Why” from single Just Add Water
    THE EXBATS « I’m A Witch » from I Got The hats for Charlie Watts

