podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
ITUNES		 pop up
POP-UP
LE DIRECT !

    • En ce moment sur RADIO DIO :

    PATA NEGRA - ?

    espagne flamenco reggae rock
    PODCASTS
    POWER POP PILLS 218 May the 20th
    garage power pop
    20 mai 2024 | Aucun commentaire






    POWER POP PILLS 218 May the 20th
    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00pm French hour
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
    EXTRA ARMS “I Don’t Wanna Surrender” from Radar
    THE YUM YUMS “Candy” from Poppin Up Again
    THE SHOP WINDOW “I Run” from Daysdream
    THE DYNAMITE SHAKERS “The gates that Sweet Song Of Yours” from Don’t Be Boring
    GENTLE BEN AND HIS SHIMMERING HANDS “Spices” from Brut
    ON AND ONS “Looking Out Of A Mirror” from Rogue single
    BRAD MARINO “Ramones And Stones” from Ramones And Stones ep
    CLAPPER “Get Over It” from Feels Right
    EXTRAARMS “Inflatable Boys” from Radar
    THE LEMON TWIGS “I’ve Shoud Known Right From the Start” fromA Dream is All We Know
    HOWLIN JAWS “Bewitched Me” from Half Asleep Half Awake
    THE MOGS “Take Me Down” from Lose Control
    DOGS “No Way” from single
    DOMINIC SONIC “Qu’ Avons Nous Fait Qu’ Avons Nous Dit” from Qu’ Avons Nous Fait
    EXTRA ARMS “Mad Dog Blue” from Radar
    THE LONG RYDERS “Final Wild Son” Live from NativeSons Deluxe edition
    RIDEL HIGH “Self Destructive” demo version from Generation Blue Big Stir Records
    AM RADIO “Taken For A Ride” from Radioactive
    THE BINGS “Don’t Stop Dancing” from Power Pop Planet The Lost Tapes the vinyl
    THE GO “Don’t Take Her Away” from reedition single Breakout records
    THE GO “Come Back Rosalyn” from Instant reaction Wizzard In Vinyl cd

    D'AUTRES PODCASTS DE Power pop pills

    Un Podcast au hasard ?

    Laisser un commentaire

    Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.

    CONTACTS

    • Antenne : 04 77 25 05 94
    • Bureaux : 09 53 05 08 95
    • Programmation : prog {at} radiodio.org
    • Rédaction : redac {at} radiodio.org
    • Général : contact {at} radiodio.org
    • Web : web {at} radiodio.org
    • Technique : technique {at} radiodio.org

    NOUS SUIVRE

       
       