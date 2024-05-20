POWER POP PILLS 218 May the 20th
Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00pm French hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
EXTRA ARMS “I Don’t Wanna Surrender” from Radar
THE YUM YUMS “Candy” from Poppin Up Again
THE SHOP WINDOW “I Run” from Daysdream
THE DYNAMITE SHAKERS “The gates that Sweet Song Of Yours” from Don’t Be Boring
GENTLE BEN AND HIS SHIMMERING HANDS “Spices” from Brut
ON AND ONS “Looking Out Of A Mirror” from Rogue single
BRAD MARINO “Ramones And Stones” from Ramones And Stones ep
CLAPPER “Get Over It” from Feels Right
EXTRAARMS “Inflatable Boys” from Radar
THE LEMON TWIGS “I’ve Shoud Known Right From the Start” fromA Dream is All We Know
HOWLIN JAWS “Bewitched Me” from Half Asleep Half Awake
THE MOGS “Take Me Down” from Lose Control
DOGS “No Way” from single
DOMINIC SONIC “Qu’ Avons Nous Fait Qu’ Avons Nous Dit” from Qu’ Avons Nous Fait
EXTRA ARMS “Mad Dog Blue” from Radar
THE LONG RYDERS “Final Wild Son” Live from NativeSons Deluxe edition
RIDEL HIGH “Self Destructive” demo version from Generation Blue Big Stir Records
AM RADIO “Taken For A Ride” from Radioactive
THE BINGS “Don’t Stop Dancing” from Power Pop Planet The Lost Tapes the vinyl
THE GO “Don’t Take Her Away” from reedition single Breakout records
THE GO “Come Back Rosalyn” from Instant reaction Wizzard In Vinyl cd
