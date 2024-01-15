POWER POP PILLS 200 January the 15th
Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
AN IDEA OF THE POWER POP YEAR 2023 A BEST OF
part 1 The Boxsets, reeditions, eps and singles
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
THE WHO “Greyhound Girl” from Who’s Next/Lifehouse Boxset
THE SPEEDWAYS “Tel Me I’m Wrong” from Secret Secrets single
AFTER GEOGRAPHY “Leave It All Behind” from Caramel Room
THE GLOOMIES “Russian Song” from The Gloomies
ALMOST LOVERS “Time” from ep#2 cassette
JONESY “Furry White Furry” from Doppelgangbangers
TEENAGE HEAD with MARKY RAMONE “Top Down” from s/t
TONY MARSICO “Starry Eyes” from Sleepwalker
THE BOYS BLUE “Take A Heart” from Just Add Water single
PETER GUNN “Sugar Like Silver” from single Record Store Day 2023
ICH LIBIDO “Forde Interieure” live from Furania Boxset
THE YARDLEYS “I Need You Tonight” from Mean Bean Single
NEW MATH “Take To the Night” from Die Trying And Other Hot Sounds
THE AUTOGRAPHS “Lonely Again” from The Autographs
DA BIZ “On The Beach” from Those Power Pop People
THE LITTLE GIRLS “Not a Perfect World” from Valley Songs
PEACH AND LEE “Paradise” from Not For Sale 1965 1975
BILLY TIBBALS “Best Day I ever Had” from Stay Teenage
THE PRIZE “First Sight” from single
SPLIT SYSTEM “Bullett” from single
TAXI GIRLS “Stay With Me” from Coming Up Roses
SHADOW 15 “Lonely Hour” from Days of Innocence
THE REPLACEMENTS “Kiss Me On The Bus” from Let It Bleed Boxset
THE GOODS “David Jones Is Dead” from ep
CONTINENTAL LOVERS “Tape Deck” from Dale Arden
FLATHEAD “Sunset Girl” from Sunset Girl ep.
JOHNNY THUNDERS Pipeline from So alone
