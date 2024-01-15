podcasts radio dioPODCASTS dio en direct .m3uSHOUTCAST itunes
    POWER POP PILLS 200 January the 15th
    power pop
    15 janvier 2024






    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm French hour
    AN IDEA OF THE POWER POP YEAR 2023 A BEST OF
    part 1 The Boxsets, reeditions, eps and singles
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
    THE WHO “Greyhound Girl” from Who’s Next/Lifehouse Boxset
    THE SPEEDWAYS “Tel Me I’m Wrong” from Secret Secrets single
    AFTER GEOGRAPHY “Leave It All Behind” from Caramel Room
    THE GLOOMIES “Russian Song” from The Gloomies
    ALMOST LOVERS “Time” from ep#2 cassette
    JONESY “Furry White Furry” from Doppelgangbangers
    TEENAGE HEAD with MARKY RAMONE “Top Down” from s/t
    TONY MARSICO “Starry Eyes” from Sleepwalker
    THE BOYS BLUE “Take A Heart” from Just Add Water single
    PETER GUNN “Sugar Like Silver” from single Record Store Day 2023
    ICH LIBIDO “Forde Interieure” live from Furania Boxset
    THE YARDLEYS “I Need You Tonight” from Mean Bean Single
    NEW MATH “Take To the Night” from Die Trying And Other Hot Sounds
    THE AUTOGRAPHS “Lonely Again” from The Autographs
    DA BIZ “On The Beach” from Those Power Pop People
    THE LITTLE GIRLS “Not a Perfect World” from Valley Songs
    PEACH AND LEE “Paradise” from Not For Sale 1965 1975
    BILLY TIBBALS “Best Day I ever Had” from Stay Teenage
    THE PRIZE “First Sight” from single
    SPLIT SYSTEM “Bullett” from single
    TAXI GIRLS “Stay With Me” from Coming Up Roses
    SHADOW 15 “Lonely Hour” from Days of Innocence
    THE REPLACEMENTS “Kiss Me On The Bus” from Let It Bleed Boxset
    THE GOODS “David Jones Is Dead” from ep
    CONTINENTAL LOVERS “Tape Deck” from Dale Arden
    FLATHEAD “Sunset Girl” from Sunset Girl ep.
    JOHNNY THUNDERS Pipeline from So alone

