    PATA NEGRA - ?

    espagne flamenco reggae rock
    PODCASTS
    POWER POP PILLS 217 May The 13th
    garage power pop
    13 mai 2024 | Aucun commentaire






    Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5fm Saint Etienne France
    Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00pm French hour
    TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real underground
    THE BLACKBURNS “Time Turns around” from The Blackburns
    GENTLE BEN AND HIS SHIMMERING HANDS “De Bliksem”from Brut
    RED ROWEN AND THE MADCHESTER “Dance With Me” from s/t
    THE EXBATS “What Can A Song Do” from Song Machine
    THE LOCAL DRAGS “Breakable” from Keep Me Glued
    VIDEOFLIP “Methodique” from Videoflip
    THE SCANERS “Zero Gravity” from Three
    DYNAMITE SHAKERS “What’s Goin On” from Don’t Be Boring
    THE REMAINS “Me Right Now” from Diddy Wah Diddy
    LIMEY AND THE YANKS “Tomorrow Never Comes” from Lost Innocence compilation
    THE PIXIES “Bone Machine” from Surfer Rosa
    MC 5 “Tonight” from Back In The USA
    THE BLACKBURNS “The Place Where You Belong” from The Blackburns
    THE REFLECTORS “Just Can’t Get Enough Of It” from Going Out Of Fashion
    THE LEMON TWIGS “My Golden Years” from A Dream Is All We Know
    THE BINGS “PleasePlease Please” from Power Pop Planet The Lost Tapes
    SHUFFLEPUCK “Where The Hell Is She”from Generation Blue
    DOGS “Charlie was A Good Boy”from The Melodies Massacre Years
    THE BLACKBURNS “Suburban Blues” from The Blackburns

