POWER POP PILLS 217 May the 13th
Power Pop radio show on Radio Dio 89.5fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00pm French hour
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real underground
THE BLACKBURNS “Time Turns around” from The Blackburns
GENTLE BEN AND HIS SHIMMERING HANDS “De Bliksem”from Brut
RED ROWEN AND THE MADCHESTER “Dance With Me” from s/t
THE EXBATS “What Can A Song Do” from Song Machine
THE LOCAL DRAGS “Breakable” from Keep Me Glued
VIDEOFLIP “Methodique” from Videoflip
THE SCANERS “Zero Gravity” from Three
DYNAMITE SHAKERS “What’s Goin On” from Don’t Be Boring
THE REMAINS “Me Right Now” from Diddy Wah Diddy
LIMEY AND THE YANKS “Tomorrow Never Comes” from Lost Innocence compilation
THE PIXIES “Bone Machine” from Surfer Rosa
MC 5 “Tonight” from Back In The USA
THE BLACKBURNS “The Place Where You Belong” from The Blackburns
THE REFLECTORS “Just Can’t Get Enough Of It” from Going Out Of Fashion
THE LEMON TWIGS “My Golden Years” from A Dream Is All We Know
THE BINGS “PleasePlease Please” from Power Pop Planet The Lost Tapes
SHUFFLEPUCK “Where The Hell Is She”from Generation Blue
DOGS “Charlie was A Good Boy”from The Melodies Massacre Years
THE BLACKBURNS “Suburban Blues” from The Blackburns
