POWER POP PILLS 202 January the 29th
Power Pop Radio show on Radio Dio 89.5 fm Saint Etienne France
Every Monday during 90 minutes between 5.30 and 7.00 pm french hour
AN IDEA OF POWER POP IN 2023: A retrospective of the albums of the year part 2
TOMMY KEENE “Tattoo” from The Real Underground
MC FLY “Where Did All The Guitars Go?” from Power To Play
MARVELOUS 3 “She Sheila” from IV
CLIFF HILLIS “Just Drive” from Be The Now
MOVIE MOVIE “Only Time Will Tell” from Stereotypes
HURRY “Beggin For You” from Don’t Look Back
EYELIDS “Colossal Waste Of Light” from A Colossal Waste Of Light
TINY MICROPHONE “Stranger” from Other Cities
JULIANA HATFIELD “Ordinary Dream” from Sing ELO
TAMAR BERK “If I Could Fix One Thing” from Tiny Injuries
LONE WOLF “Ready To Break” from HazeWave
THE LOCAL DRAGS “Feeling In Strereo” from Mess Of Everything
ELEPHONIC “Wonderin’” from Elephonic
RYAN HAMILTON “Paper Planes” from Haunted By The Holy Ghost
JANNE BORGH FANCLUB “Too Many Mistakes” from s/t
RICH RAGANY “What We Do To Not Let Go” from What We Do To Not Let Go
DUNCAN REID AND BIG HEADS “Just Try To Be Kind” from And it’s Goodbye for Him
RYAN ALLEN “Wrong Place Wrong Time” from The Last Rock Band
KURT BAKER “Anchors Up” from Rock N Roll Club
THE CHURCH “I think I Knew” from The Hypnogogue
RVG “Midnight Sun” from Brain Worms
THE SUMMERTIMES “My Beautiful Girl Harbor” from The Summertimes
MEYERMAN “Happy To See You” from Happy To See You
SOMERDALE “Taking You Back” from Let’s Get Started
LES LULLIES “Zero Ambition” from Mauvaise Foi
UNIBOYS “Down To The City” from Buy This Now!
IAN KAY “Tears Never Fade Away” from Walk That Road again
GEOFF PALMER “Like A Dove” from An Otherwise Negative Situation
NO TEARS “On 45” from Heart Shapped Eye
